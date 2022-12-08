As I've mentioned over the last few weeks, an essay I wrote went viral on Twitter. The fervor has finally died down, but many inquired if I'd written anything else. I have! In fact, I have most of a book written about my journey listening to every number one hit. You can check out the first chapter here. If you know any interested publishers, don't hesitate to reach out. Anyway, let's ruminate on ...

The Next Christmas Classic

For decades, the ultimate Christmas classic was "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby. In fact, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, it's the greatest selling song of all-time. In the last 20 years, Crosby's classic was supplanted by Mariah Carey's ubiquitous "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

This got me thinking, what is the next Christmas classic? To take a guess, I pulled Wikipedia pages views for each December from 2015 to 2021 for every Christmas song on this list. I then looked at which songs written in the last decade saw significant view growth. There were two that stood above the rest: