Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick H's avatar
Nick H
10h

I think that country has adopted some of the style of rap over the last several years. More songs with spoken words and/or simpler melodies and fewer harmonic vocals. Not all of it obviously, but enough to broaden the base. Credit to some very creative artists who managed to blend what were two very distinct styles.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture