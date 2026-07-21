Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick H's avatar
Nick H
10h

I'd only ever heard the Johnny Cash version of Boy named Sue - I had no idea it was written by Shel Silverstein. Makes perfect sense now. I'll have to check out the rest!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture