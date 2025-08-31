Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Robins's avatar
Wayne Robins
1h

lower case precedent: the great American poet e.e. cummings (1894-1962), whose name and poetry were always written lower case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Bohm aka DBOM's avatar
Doug Bohm aka DBOM
2h

You are a bad person if you use Spotify after finding out that 80% of the musicians that are doing free marketing for their platform and don’t get paid a dime.

You are a bad person if you use Spotify after finding out that other services pay artists better but choose to stay anyway.

You are also a bad person if you support CEO Daniel Ek investing in drone warfare against civilian populations.

The guy is scum, the company is scum.

If you still support them knowing that, you are also scum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture