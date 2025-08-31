Welcome back to another edition of Can’t Get Much Higher’s mailbag, the newsletter where I answer your questions. This month we dive into inquiries about the VMAs, b-benders, weird trends of the 1960s, and if it’s unethical to use Spotify.

Several artists are pulling their music from Spotify in protest of CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in an AI-powered military tech firm. Is it a political protest or is a matter of money? Are Apple music or Amazon music much better for the artists? I'm a Spotify subscriber with lots of moral doubts and now there is also a new price increase for the family plan. - Beatrice

As I reported in a link drop earlier this month, King Gizzard, Xiu Xiu, Deerhoof, and a few other artists have pulled their music from Spotify over their moral compunctions around CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in military technology. These statements also often mention the financial model of streaming too. Here, for example, is what Xiu Xiu told Pitchfork about the matter:

We are removing our music from Spotify specifically and encouraging people to cancel their subscriptions because of their investment in AI war drones. Although the financial practices of all streaming services is acutely anti-musician, the actions of Spotify to use the profits they made from essentially stealing music in order to murder people to make even more money is almost beyond comprehension.

In short, it’s a combination of both politics and payments. Given that I work for a streaming service, you won’t be shocked that I am pro-streaming and, despite issues with the model, it has been a net benefit for the industry. The problem with pulling your music off of one streaming service for the financial model is that every streaming service effectively uses the same pro rata payment system.

When people highlight the fact that Apple Music, for example, has a higher average payout per stream than Spotify, it isn’t because Tim Cook is a more benevolent musical dictator than Daniel Ek. It’s just because Apple Music doesn’t have an ad supported tier. Any service with an ad supported tier will have lower average payouts per stream because ad supported listeners are less profitable. Because you can’t use Apple Music without paying a monthly subscription fee, the average per stream payouts are higher.

Is one of these billionaires more ethical than the other?

Now, you may argue that the ad supported model is unfair to artists. The problem that I’ve seen in my work is that if you try to get rid of all ad supported tiers, the people who can’t (or won’t) pay just turn to piracy. Then no one gets paid! In my opinion, that is worse. (Also, nobody in these conversations ever seems to get mad that YouTube is a hugely popular ad supported streaming platform.)

There are many initiatives to improve this system. Hopeless Records CEO Louis Posen and I just spoke about this last week. Former SoundCloud exec Michael Pelczynski and I talked about much the same a few years ago. The biggest problem is that you will never see a radical shift in payment models unless the major labels agree to it.

If you are going to leave Spotify, I wouldn’t do it for the financial model. You can’t get around that in the current streaming landscape. I would do it for various initiatives they’ve had that seem to be anti-music (e.g., demonetizing certain artists, not having any policy on AI-generated music, diving deep into algorithmic curation, etc.)

As a side note, I’ve also always found the argument strange that Spotify is a less ethical company than, say, Apple or Amazon. Sure, you can make that claim, but it feels a bit dubious to me.

When did the trend of song titles being in all lowercase start and why is it done? - YM

I write about this in Chapter 12 of my forthcoming book. (I’ve also written about it in this newsletter.) This trend, which I call the “Gen Z Stylization,” began in the 2010s:

The Gen Z Stylization has pushed capitalization (e.g., “idontwannabeyouanymore” by Billie Eilish), punctuation (e.g., “h u n g e r . o n . h i l l s i d e” by J. Cole & Bas), and spelling (e.g., “XO TOUR Llif3” by Lil Uzi Vert) to its limits during the 2010s. Though all artists using titles like these aren’t specifically part of that age cohort, these stylizations are the logical conclusion to people spending tons of time on the internet.

Does music REALLY sound better on vinyl? I feel that this is a hipster construct, and that for a "normal" person (even if they consider themselves an audiophile) with a typical stereo setup that in a blind "listen test" most people could not tell the difference between vinyl, CD, or a FLAC file. - John

As someone who works in the music industry, writes a music newsletter, has a growing vinyl collection, and is on the verge of releasing his first book on music, I think it’s safe to say that I am an audiophile with musical tastes verging on snobbish at times. I generally agree with you, though. Certain things that people like about vinyl (e.g., the warmth, the crackle) could very well be conceived as imperfections.

If you are listening are listening to a highly compressed digital audio file, will it sound like crap? Sure. But a hi-fidelity digital audio file should be as good as anything else. Many will disagree with this take. And I’m fine with that. I love my vinyl collection. I love the ritual of how vinyl forces you to listen. But I don’t think your average person will have a dramatically better listening experience when comparing hi-fi analog to hi-fi digital. (I write about this a bit in Chapter 10 of my forthcoming book.)

It’s also worth noting that the format the music was produced for also matters here. Motown and Phil Spector, for example, were respectively known to try to make records that sounded great on AM radio. I could also see someone making the case that if you want to properly listen to The Supremes, you should go buy a little transistor radio and tune to the oldies station rather than cranking the trio up on Qobuz.

Besides Clarence White’s work on “Coming Into Los Angeles” by Arlo Guthrie, who else played with a B-Bender? - Ian

For those that don’t know, a B-Bender is a type of guitar, usually a Fender Telecaster, that has a special device installed such that if you pull down on the neck it, it will bend the b-string (i.e., second highest string) on the guitar. You can see a demo in the video below.

As your question noted, the originators of this contraption were members of The Byrds, including Clarence White. And to this day, it’s still most associated with country adjacent styles (see the music of Albert Lee and Marty Stuart). It has been used across genre, though. Here’s what Fender wrote about the device:

Jimmy Page used a Parsons/White StringBender on Led Zeppelin’s “All of My Love” and “Ten Years Gone”, and Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), Pete Townshend (the Who), Bernie Leadon (Eagles), Albert Lee, Peter Buck (R.E.M.) and Rich Robinson (Black Crowes) have all used B-Benders.

The televised MTV awards are Sept 7, 2025. I am curious if there is a correlation between the MTV VMA awards and the Grammy Awards historically? -Lillie

This is a great question. I didn’t have time to go as deep as I wanted to with this, but I did take a look at how often the winner of Record of the Year and Best New Artist at the Grammys wins the equivalent at the VMAs. It’s shockingly not that common.

17 of the 41 winners (41%) of Best New Artist at the Grammys have been nominated for Best New Artist at the VMAs. 6 of 41 winners (15%) of Best New Artist at the Grammys have also won Best New Artist at the VMAs.

15 of the 41 winners (47%) of Record of the Year at the Grammys have been nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs. Only 1 of 41 winners (2%) of Record of the Year at the Grammys have also won Video of the Year at the VMAs (i.e., “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day).

In other words, winning a Grammy isn’t going to do you much good at the VMAs. Frankly, the most shocking thing that I learned while answering this is that in 2006 the metal band Avenged Sevenfold beat out Rihanna, James Blunt, Angels & Airwaves, Chris Brown, and Panic! at the Disco for Best New Artist at the VMAs for their song “Bat Country.”

Last month, you gave us an excerpt from your upcoming book. While much of the focus was on Bill Wardlow, you also mentioned one of my heroes, Casey Kasem: “I haven’t found any evidence that Casey Kasem and Billboard were in cahoots, but there was an incentive for the charts to shake out a certain way to make for better radio (AT40).” Can you share any evidence (direct or indirect) or details which will shed light on this? - John

I have zero evidence of this! I’ve just seen some AT40 super-fans spout some conspiracy theories online. I mention one at the end of the section in the book:

For example, when Carl Douglas’s “Kung Fu Fighting” (December 7, 1974) ranked number one during the week of December 14, 1974, John Lennon’s chart-topping “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” (November 16, 1974) held onto the fortieth position for a second week on its way down the charts. Because Paul McCartney’s “Junior’s Farm,” Ringo Starr’s “Only You,” and George Harrison’s “Dark Horse” were also in the top 40 that week, it marked the only time each ex-Beatle had a simultaneous solo hit. Maybe Billboard did Kasem a favor for a good story. Anything is possible in the sketchy world of popular music.

The theory here is that it would have been a nice little story for Kasem to have all four Beatles charting solo singles in the same week. Maybe Lennon’s “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” was actually supposed to chart at number 41, but the AT40 asked them to put it at 40, so they could include a Fab Four story for the week.

Again, this is pure speculation and not meant to tarnish Kasem’s good name. It’s just a reminder that Billboard’s systems were subject to improper behavior before 1991 when they switched to SoundScan, a system that automatically tracked sales based on barcode scans in record stores.

When listening to the oldies countdowns on SiriusXM’s '60s channel, I notice a number of Dixieland-inflected songs from 1961-64. A couple of Nat King Cole's hits. Louis Armstrong's “Hello, Dolly.” “Down at Papa Joe’s” by the Dixiebelles. Am I finding a pattern where there isn't one? And if there is a “trend,” was it related to the folk music boom of the era? - Todd

You aren’t imaging this. It was a real trend! Though not as well remembered as some other trends, the 1960s had a real streak of nostalgia for the 1920s. You are hearing the influence of the American vaudeville and British music hall traditions. Paul McCartney was pretty into this stuff. You can hear it on “When I’m Sixty-Four” and “Honey Pie,” among others.

McCartney’s father played music in this style. So, in the same way that much of pop today is packed with 1980s influences that young artists probably picked up from their parents, artists of the 1960s were doing the same. I don’t think it had anything to do with the folk boom.

I find it hard to work on my rough music ideas. How does someone with no music theory knowledge make a record worthy song? - Poorva

The biggest issue I think most people have when they start to write songs is that they are afraid of being bad. Don’t fear being bad! Every great songwriter was horrible at one point. There are many great songs that I think you could theoretically argue are “bad” in some abstract sense. The song “Louie Louie” is three chords, mostly unintelligible lyrics, and filled with mistakes. It’s a classic!

More practically, steal ideas. A great way to learn is to emulate your heroes. Maybe take one of your favorite songs and write a new verse to sharpen your pen. Maybe take the lyrics of a song and set them to new music. Maybe take a chord progression and write new lyrics.

Bob Dylan was notorious for things like this. His masterpiece “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” is effectively a rewrite of Paul Clayton’s “Who's Gonna Buy You Ribbons When I'm Gone?”, which itself is a cover of the traditional song “Who's Gonna Buy Your Chickens When I'm Gone?”

Knowing theory is great. It can get you out of rut when you are stuck. But copying the masters is a great way to get an intuitive grasp of some theory, which should be more than enough for your purposes. If you enjoy what you’ve written, you’re a success.

Do you have a favorite movie or stage musical and why is that your favorite? - Abby

I really enjoy the theater, but I am far from an expert on the topic. In the last few years, I enjoyed seeing Shucked, & Juliet, and Hamilton on Broadway. I also enjoyed Wicked when my family saw it years ago.

I guess my favorite movie musicals are Singin’ in the Rain or Hairspray. The latter was a staple in our house growing up. I also have the Oklahoma! soundtrack on vinyl and love that despite never having seen it. Sorry this isn’t a great answer. Maybe I should see more plays.

