Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJDeiboldt-The High Notes's avatar
AJDeiboldt-The High Notes
8h

Great interview Chris. I only found out a few months back that Justin had passed. We really lost a good one and I can't imagine how Steve feels.

It's also the type of thing I think of when people go on about "nepo babies." Sure they have connections others don't, but they also have to live down the shadow of their famous parent. Julian Lennon could have made the greatest album ever recorded and all anyone would say is, "Eh, it's fine but I like his dad's stuff better." I wasn't aware Justin had had such a difficult time with that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture