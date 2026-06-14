Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Nigel Thomas's avatar
Nigel Thomas
5h

Really interesting post. From the other direction: The Outfield sounded about as American as a band could manage, "Your Love" was everywhere over there yet they were a London trio barely anyone at home had heard of. My dad worked with them, which makes me one of the few people in Britain who'd have recognised the name. And the Blur inversion is lovely: a band who defined a British decade, reduced in the States to "Song 2," (or as most of my American friends call it, 'the woo hoo song') the one track that sounds least like them. The Atlantic does odd things to a back catalogue.

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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
6hEdited

Yes! When I moved from the US to the UK, I was shocked to find so many names in music and entertainment that I didn't know, and how different the musical tastes were.

I think you've put your finger of a big difference with sentimentality. And like the Japanese Brits love things that are 'twee,' and they've always put the quirky on a pedestal, two things that are often looked down upon in US culture.

Some of the bands and artists you name are ones I only discovered when I arrived there. Another one was Take That (and Robbie Williams as a solo act), who had had only one hit in the US but were absolutely huge there. I'm now a big fan myself but find none of my US friends and family know who they are.

Eurovision and euro-pop, Americans would wonder "Is this a joke? C'mon, get real!"

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