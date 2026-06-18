Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Catherine Sinow's avatar
Catherine Sinow
8h

This is the most niche thing I have ever seen this newsletter publish. And THAT is saying something.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Fran Mason's avatar
Fran Mason
2h

Apparently Dan Aykroyd wrote a whole back story about how Jake and Elwood came to be "brothers."

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