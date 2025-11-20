Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Carcanague's avatar
Marc Carcanague
16h

Looking forward to reading your book!

I joined the iPod brigade in 2006, uploaded as much of my CDs onto an external hard drive and sold it for cents on the dollar. I also discovered a few sites that allowed me to convert YT videos to mp3 (and later, mp4) files.

Bliss.

I would keep track via iTunes which songs I listened to most weekly, and posted a Top 40 list to anyone who read my blog. By the time my second iPod died, about 28,000 songs populated my external hard drive.

Then THAT died.

I stream now, but it really isn't the same. I've tried to re-create some of the playlists I had eighteen(!) years ago, but it isn't the same.

Makes me wish for a broken down iPod in my junk drawer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
9h

I’ve got 2 iPods — and I used to have your 2004 model, but it died in 2007. Fortunately, my Best Buy extended warranty was for four years, so I got a free (larger) replacement. And then I bought a 160GB model as a backup, though it quickly became my go-to (I used it when I was a bar trivia host).

Frankly, I wish I could use them regularly. I used to keep one in my car so I could randomize 18,000 tracks. But my latest car (2023 model) doesn’t have an interface to play an iPod, so I use my phone through CarPlay. Which is fine! But it means the iPods don’t get as much use.

Definitely a beloved gadget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture