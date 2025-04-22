“The Take” is a monthly series on Can’t Get Much Higher where songwriters, artists, and industry insiders give their input on three random songs that I send them. The goal is to give readers here insight into how professionals listen to music. This week, I’m joined by Dan Mackta, a longtime music industry insider who currently works for the music streaming service Qobuz. Take it away, Dan!

“Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys

Great funky blues-rock tune from a “Texican” trio of brothers. Funny story: I was the general manager of the independent label that released this! Smoothly produced by one-time Roxy Music bassist John Porter, this earworm became a multi-format radio hit and ultimately sold something like 2.5 million albums. Honestly, watching these guys go from zero to headlining tours was one of the most amazing periods of my life. To this day, I still hear the song in the supermarket.

“(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” by Devo