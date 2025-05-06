The Take is a bi-monthly series on Can’t Get Much Higher where songwriters, artists, and industry insiders give their input on three random songs that I send them. The goal is to give readers here insight into how professionals listen to music. This week, I’m joined by Jaret Reddick, the frontman of pop punk legends Bowling For Soup. The Texas songwriter weighed in on “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell, “Break Ya Neck” by Busta Rhymes, and “Left of the Dial” by The Replacements.

“Left of the Dial” by The Replacements

I never got into the Replacements. I think I was just into a completely different thing when everyone else listened to them. This song is cool. It is a little guitar whiney for my normal tastes. I get it, but there is so much “notey” guitar and sometimes two at a time doing different things. It kinda gets missed up in my head.

This song is also very repetitive, which was such a thing in this era. I feel like The Lemonheads did that well. I think I would probably appreciate the Replacements if I took a deep dive. That said, I lean more towards cleaner melody and production.

“Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell

This song is a classic. I haven’t heard it in a long time. This is one that I heard a lot with my parents in the car. Honestly, in my head, this song fit more into the Waylon and Willie “Outlaw” category, but I was WAY off!! There is zero edge to this song! But the melody is still killer.