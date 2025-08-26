If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

This week I’m talking to Louis Posen. Posen never expected to be in the music business. But a school assignment led to him directing a video for NOFX, which launched a short-lived career as a video director. A rare ocular disease, which led to blindness, inspired him to focus his efforts from visual to audio matters. The switch was fateful.

For the last 30 years, Posen has led Hopeless Records, one of the most well regarded alternative labels around. Over the last few decades, they’ve nurtured the talent of everyone from All Time Low and Avenged Sevenfold to New Found Glory and Sum 41. Earlier this week, we sat down to talk about the origins of his accidental career, how we can get independent artists paid, and why punk music just won’t go away.

In a sea of acquisitions, Hopeless Records remains an independent label. First, can you tell me what it really means to be independent today and how that definition has changed over the decades?

To me, independent is the ability to make your own decisions, to take risks on artists that other people — especially larger companies — won’t take a risk on. I have a long-term view of artist development in genres that might not be popular in the mainstream. And that’s always been what independent meant. There might be a grayer area now that there are so many DIY distributors, but I think that is more independent labels versus independent music.

You mentioned your long-term view of artist development. I feel like over the last decade, larger labels have given up on development and just want to sign people who already have audiences. What is your take on artist development in this day and age?

We’ve been doing the same type of development for 30 years. We are always thinking long term. We want artists to see their vision through and make a living from playing music and connecting with fans. That hasn’t changed.

In 30 years, the industry has gone through so many phases. We’re clearly in the TikTok phase, especially for the majors. They want to capture viral moments then move on. That’s not our strategy and never has been.

Speaking of TikTok, some songs in your catalog have found virality. All Time Low’s “Dear Maria, Count Me In” is quite popular on the app. Will you go out and foment a trend if one of your songs is bubbling up on social media?

We’ll take any spark and use that to build momentum. Momentum is the biggest part of artist development. We want to bring music to a wider audience. TikTok is just one platform to do that on.

Beyond “Dear Maria,” we’ve had a bunch of songs go viral in southeast Asia, of all places. But our purpose isn’t to chase viral moments. It’s to build a sustainable career for an artist.

I always find it fascinating when an artist goes viral, gets a deal, and then they’re thrown on a stage and it’s clear they’ve never played live before. How important is live music in artist development for you?

So important. The emo and alternative rock world are still based on live performances and connecting with fans in person. Social media is important, but artists need to connect with their fans in person. It’s very rare for an artist to develop a career over a long period and not be on the road a lot.

I totally agree. I do feel like younger artists sometimes discount the value of live shows because we live in such a social media-centric world.

At the end of the day, we’re still human beings. We’re social creatures. Punk is based in community. Without being together, it’s hard to have community.

I often try to stress in my writing that music is fundamentally a social art form. We experience music in many solitary ways these day, but it’s about getting around a piano and singing songs to some degree.

Yeah. Music is a little different than painting. Sure, you can go to a museum with people, but you’re not experiencing that artwork in the same way you are experiencing a song. Songs bring energy into a room that you can’t feel when you’re listening on your headphones.

I opened this interview talking about the sea of acquisitions that have been going on in music over the last few years. The majors are gobbling up smaller entities. Investment groups are buying catalogs. While you guys have remained independent, you just acquired the legendary label Fat Wreck Chords. Can you walk me through why you wanted to make that acquisition?

We actually didn't want to. We tried to talk them out of it. I've been a huge fan of the label and friends with Mike and Erin, who co-owned the label for over 35 years. They helped me get Hopeless started at the beginning. and shared a lot of their resources and knowledge with me. But when I realized they definitely were going to sell, I felt the need to step up. They wanted a unique relationship where they are still involved and the brand is celebrated. I did it to honor the label but also because I love their catalog.

Louis Posen with Fat Mike and Erin Kelly-Burkett, the founders of Fat Wreck Chords [Credit: Jonathan Weiner]

You just mentioned how Fat Wreck was fundamental in setting up Hopeless. For those that don’t know, one of the founders of the label is the lead singer from NOFX. To my knowledge, you got to know them because you asked to make a music video for them while you were a film student. Even though you had little to no experience, they said yes. Is that correct?

Yes, except I was below “little to no experience” when it came to directing music videos. I was in college and had to make a film for class. My budget only allowed me to do a music video. So, I cold called NOFX and Green Day. I asked if I could make a video for each of them. NOFX said yes, so I directed the video for “Bob,” a song off White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean.

While I was taping the video at one of their shows, there was another band called Guttermouth there. They asked me to do a video for them. So, I sort of fell into being a music video director. Then they asked me to put out a record for them. I had no idea how to do that, so I bought a book called How to Run an Independent Record Label, and then I called Mike [from NOFX] and asked for advice. He told me to come up to San Francisco so he could show me how things work. And that’s how Hopeless was started. I always tell people to follow their passions because you never know where it will lead.

Does video still factor heavily into how you think about artists and artist development?

It’s how I think about storytelling. Music and video are just different mediums for storytelling. When I speak with artists, I’m always asking them what their story is. That’s what connects with people emotionally.

Given that you fell into making music videos and then running a label, when did you realize, “Wow, I’m doing this full time.”

I’m still realizing that 30 years later. But the more practical answer is that after I graduated from college, I was diagnosed with a rare eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which slowly leads you to lose your eyesight. Directing music videos became a challenge because of that. Around 1995, I decided to just do the label full time.

Louis Posen, founder of Hopeless Records [Credit: Megan Thompson]

You started this venture in the early 90s, and the label has weathered decades of radical change in music. You survived the Napster apocalypse and digital downloads. You made the transition to streaming. What do you think was the most radical shift that you had to weather as a label?

There are always things to adapt to. That’s part of what it means to run a company. Technology changes. Music itself doesn’t really change. It’s all about the emotional connection between artists and fans. We have to think about the ways that connection can lead to business. Running a label isn’t just art. It’s art meets commerce.

When I think about scaling an artist now, it’s similar to the way I’ve thought about it over the years, it’s just the way you do it is different. Formats have changed. Marketing has changed. Distribution has changed. But the essence has not changed.

Do you think certain formats were better for music? I know some people bemoan streaming and claim CDs were better.

I have a lot of opinions about this question. I'm on the Merlin board, which is an organization that's licensing music from independent labels to the DSPs [streaming services]. Frankly, there are some things that we can’t change. Like we aren’t going to get rid of streaming. Hopeless has to adapt to the times.

Merlin, the world’s largest conglomerate of independent labels

But I think we can change the financial model for how streaming works. It’s not set up for your average artist to make a living. The volume-based infrastructure benefits the biggest artists. Smaller artists aren’t about volume. They’re about making deep connections with smaller groups of people. It’s hard to get financial value out of that in a pro rata payment pool.

Do you support an artist-centric payment model as opposed to pro rata?

I support artist-centric because logically it makes more sense. Your streaming dollars should go to who you are listening to. But I don’t think making the change will make a big difference to your average artist. If you’re making $20,000 under pro rata, maybe you make $24,000 by switching. It isn’t going to change your life despite the logic being more sound.

What do you think would be game changing?

I think you need to create a supply and demand model on top of streaming, so that you can offer certain fans more than just the basic service. Maybe they get early listening or exclusive vinyl. Most importantly, the artist should get to price that. It’s already happening in the podcasting world. If we were to get to this, I could an artist who has 30,000 monthly listeners will make dramatically more than they do now. Imagine they could charge those people $5 a month for exclusive content. That’s $150,000 per month. It’s game changing money.

We’ve actually experimented with some of this at Audiomack. We give artists the ability to allow fans to pay a fee to listen to their music early. Our biggest issue is that artists haven’t utilized it at scale.

I don’t know why it isn’t being used in that specific case, but we have been looking to do it outside of streaming platforms because we haven’t found a platform that suits the flexibility we want. At the same time, you would need the four major services to do it before anybody would try it regularly. It’s easier to do it through a service that already has people’s credit card information.

I also think artists are scared that if they are to set up early access on one platform, then other platforms — like Spotify — will penalize them.

That’s true. I do think those parity policies have to change. Right now, if you are on one of the four major services, you have to be on all of them. It commoditizes music. The biggest difference now is just price.

For clarity, who do you consider the four major services?

SAGA: Spotify, Apple, Google — which means YouTube — and Amazon. I think those four account for over 80% of streaming revenues for the industry.

Amazon fascinates me because it is always a top ranked streaming app, but I have never met anyone who has used it. I assume most users are just on there because Alexa will utilize it or they have it for free with a Prime subscription.

I think that’s right. It’s all bundled.

You mentioned how services having the same catalog and features commoditize music. I’ve always found it fascinating that video streaming has evolved so differently. Shows are constantly moving from Netflix to HBO and back again. Do you see a future where music operates like that, like I need to go to Spotify for The Beatles and Amazon for My Chemical Romance?

Yes, though I don’t think it will be as segmented. I think you will see smaller artists exclusively releasing through platforms with better monetization and then treating lower monetization platforms more like radio to funnel you to those higher monetization streams.

Honestly, with certain services adding thresholds to even get paid, it doesn’t even make much sense for small artists to be on those platforms. There’s lots of stuff getting streamed on Amazon and Spotify that generates no revenue. In those cases, it makes more sense for artists to put their music in places where fans get exclusive access and can pay what they want.

It’s not just the way that we listen has changed but music has changed itself. How do you feel about the current state of punk and emo music?

It’s thriving. We have artists doing better than ever. Punk is part of an alternative ecosystem that operates below the mainstream but is always strong. We don’t have the same ups and downs as other genres. Of course, you have Green Day moments where the style crosses over into the mainstream, but we don’t rely on that. People are always looking for community and punk is there to provide it.

I feel like in the last few years we’ve seen guitar-based music, albeit not punk, crossover into the mainstream, which I’ve enjoyed.

Totally. I don’t think it’s always about guitars, though. Instruments come and go out of fashion, but the overarching concept of alternative and punk remains the same.

Artists really seem to enjoy working with Hopeless. That seems unique in an ecosystem where every artist hates their label. How have you been able to build a good rapport with your artists over the decades?

It’s always nice to hear that our artists like working with us. We want to do business in a way that helps our artists thrive. They’re at the forefront of our mind for every decision made. I think it goes a long way when you are trustworthy and honest.

Charity work also seems to be a core part of your ethos. What inspired that?

It's hard to pinpoint one thing. As far back as I can remember, I've been involved in trying to make the world a better place. Our team has always tended to be people who cared about other people in the community. I remember when we had our first record break, we realized we were reaching over 100,000 people. We figured we could use that reach to do more than make artists rich and famous.

So, we started a subsidiary called the Hopeless Foundation. We run several programs through that. One of those initiatives — Songs that Saved My Life — gets artists to cover songs that help them through tough times. All proceeds go to mental health and suicide prevention charities. We’ve raised over $3 million for 150 charitable initiatives.

We also started the Hopeless Music Academy in our backyard in San Fernando Valley. It’s a recording studio where kids can drop in and learn everything from engineering and producing to licensing and royalty accounting. We want to show kids jobs they didn’t even know existed.

If you get a teenager to care about royalty accounting, you’ve achieved a true miracle.

We’re hoping many of these kids end up in creative businesses. Some of those businesses aren’t as sexy as being an A&R, but they are important.

To finish up, what can people expect from Hopeless during the rest of the year?

They can expect a ton of great music. We’re super excited about our roster, including the artists who have just joined us through Fat Wreck. We actually just put three Fat Wreck titles up for pre-order for the first time since our partnership launched.

We also have some Hopeless artists who are starting to climb the ladder. TX2 and Melrose Avenue are some that come to mind. If you’re not familiar, you should definitely check them out. They’ve got a lot of great stuff coming up.

