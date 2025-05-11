Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

Ken Kovar
13h

It’s great to hear that more “purists” are taking up digital gear rather than analog! Nice coverage of recent trends in the guitar industry!

Rick Massimo
13h

I always remember how in the early 80s someone from the Human League supposedly said that in 10-20 years the sound of a guitar would be coded as inherently nostalgic, like the sound of a saxophone solo. He was right as far as it went, but he couldn’t know how different a guitar could eventually sound.

Compared to a keyboard it’s easier to get started on, and $100 will get you a much better guitar than it will a keyboard. You can play it unplugged late at night too.

