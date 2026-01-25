Today’s newsletter is another mailbag edition of Can’t Get Much Higher, or the newsletter where I answer reader questions. Here are shortened versions of today’s questions:

What’s the best-performing instrumental of all-time?

Which artists from the 1970s are more popular now then they were when they were releasing music?

Do adult contemporary and easy listening artists make money on their recordings?

Did the rule change Billboard made last year have any notable chart impact?

Can you give me a history of double-sided hit singles?

Am I imagining hearing odd time signatures on hit songs recently?

How often is Marvin Gaye mentioned in hit song lyrics?

Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It's a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

What are some of the best-performing instrumental songs of all-time? I know there are songs from movies that have charted. But what about instrumentals not from film? - Anthony

There have been 12 instrumental number one hits that were not written for or prominently featured in a movie or television show:

The Happy Organ by Dave “Baby” Cortez

Sleep Walk bySanto & Johnny

Telstar by The Tornados

Love is Blue by Paul Mauriat

Grazing in the Grass by Hugh Masekela

Frankenstein The Edgar Winter Group

Love’s Theme by Love Unlimited Orchestra

Pick Up the Pieces by Average White Band

The Hustle by Van McCoy & the Soul City Symphony

Fly, Robin, Fly by Silver Connection

A Fifth of Beethoven by Walter Murphy & the Big Apple Band

Harlem Shake by Baauer

Among those, the two longest running number ones were Baauer’s “Harlem Shake” and Paul Mauriat’s “Love is Blue.” They both led the charts for 5 weeks. If we include those instrumentals written for films, the biggest ever is probably “Theme from A Summer Place” by Percy Faith. It was the biggest hit of 1960, topping the charts for 9 weeks.

Last year, you did a post on forgotten stars, meaning people whose streaming numbers did not match their sales and stardom. What’s the corollary for 1970s artists who are still or have become big streamers today? For example I would guess Fleetwood Mac. - Mark