Each month, I answer musical questions that my readers send in. Some of those questions are silly, (e.g., “Was John Cena’s rap album really that good?”). Others are complicated and somewhat philosophical (e.g., “Can animals make music?”). Others are purely opinion-based (e.g., “What’s the most iconic song by a Canadian artist?”). Still, others require my number-crunching skills (“What’s the longest title on a hit song?”).

Typically, I gather these questions from my social media followers. But I want to hear from you too. If you have a question that you need me to investigate, either click the button below or comment to send it. If your question is selected, you’ll get a premium subscription to this newsletter for 30-days. Premium subscribers get a whole host of benefits, including four additional newsletters each month. So, ask away!

Ask a Question

And if you don’t have a question, consider buying a copy of my book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music that I wrote as I spent years listening to every number one hit in history.

Buy My Book