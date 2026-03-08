Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

John WB
2h

I've been reading Dean Christgau since the early eighties and I've read all of his books, which range from autobiographical to literary criticism. His intelligence is complemented by a great sense of humor. I can't wait for the movie.

Albert Cory
6h

I was SO happy to see this collection of Billy Joel-bashing:

https://www.robertchristgau.com/get_artist.php?name=billy+joel

"Here he poses as the Irving Berlin of narcissistic alienation, puffing up and condescending to the fantasies of fans who spend their lives by the stereo feeling sensitive. And just to remind them who's boss, he hits them with a ballad after the manner of Aaron Copland. "

But the best last line of all time belongs to Ron Rosenbaum:

https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/01/the-awfulness-of-billy-joel-explained.html

