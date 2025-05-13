Madonna, Tove Lo, and Horrible Crowes: The Songwriter's Take with Bonnie McKee
Hit songwriter Bonnie McKee stops by to weigh in on some songs
“The Take” is a periodic series on Can’t Get Much Higher where songwriters, artists, and industry insiders give their input on three random songs that I send them. The goal is to give readers here insight into how professionals listen to music. This week, I’m joined by Bonnie McKee, the songwriter behind Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” “Dynamite” by Taio …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Can't Get Much Higher to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.