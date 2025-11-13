In 2017, a man consumed by anxiety and sadness decided that he was going to listen to every song to ever top the Billboard Hot 100. Why? He’s still not really sure. Committing to a task that will take years is a strange thing to do when you can feel anxiety gurgling and crackling through your veins at all hours of the day. But he enjoyed playing music, so maybe it would at least improve his skills as a songwriter.

What that man did not realize was that this weird quest would set him off on a circuitous journey that resulted in him building an audience of thousands of readers online, becoming peers with some of his heroes, making unexpected viral detours, and (most importantly) publishing a book.

Of course, I am that man. In the same way that I still am not completely sure why I listened to every number one hit song in history, I’m also not sure why I wrote those two paragraphs in the third person. But I am sure that I am thankful to every reader here.

My book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves would not be coming out today without all of you. Even a year ago, I never thought this thing would see the light of day. But here we are. The book is in my hands. I hope it is in your hands too. If not, you can order a copy wherever books are sold. And should you need more convincing, check out the excerpt that Rolling Stone ran today. I’ll be back next week with more of your regularly scheduled programming.

Buy My Book

P.S. If you are in the New York City-area you can also come out to our book release party on Friday, November 14. Just grab a ticket here.