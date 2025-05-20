Welcome to Playlist Help, a monthly series where I help one of my readers construct a playlist that must fit a very specific set of rules. This month’s playlist came from Nori:

Hi! I'm looking for help with a playlist that has the same vibe as “Something” by Hiqpy and “What Went Down” by Foals. Yearning, shoegazey, guitars, etc. Thank you!

I think I can help with this, Nori. If you’re reading this and you need playlist help, click the button below and tell me about it. To clarify, I am not looking for help with this user’s request. I am looking to help you with your curation needs (e.g., “I need more songs like “Back in Black” by AC/DC). If your request is selected, you’ll get free access to the premium tier of this newsletter for a month.

I Need Playlist Help!

When I initially read this request, I didn’t think I could be of much help. I’ve never listened to either Hiqpy or Foals. Then I remembered that my friend Thomas is a big fan of Foals. I sent him a text. Here’s what he said:

I love “What Went Down.” That’s an interesting request because Foals began as an indie rock band that came up around the same time as Arctic Monkeys, but the song that person sent is probably their heaviest song. I think I can come up with some stuff, though.

After listening to some stuff my friend sent, I augmented the playlist with a few questions to try to get that “yearning” vibe that you were after. The playlist is below. I made it on Spotify, but if you use a different service, I recommend using Soundiiz to transfer it over.