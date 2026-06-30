Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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J. P. Langarfel's avatar
J. P. Langarfel
38m

The 5.6.7.8's detour is the part that got me, because the gap between what a record's title and surface promise and what it actually is happens to be my whole beat—though I usually mean it about meaning, not genre. “Surfin' Bird” is a perfect case: a doo-wop mash-up that everyone files as a novelty surf record and the Ramones and Cramps heard as punk. The label tells you almost nothing. On the Cobain note, I think he nailed why some music resists explanation—the Raincoats sound like something you've stumbled onto rather than been shown, and writing a synopsis would break the spell. Curious where the top three land. Good theme.

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