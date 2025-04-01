Playlist Help: Scritti Politti & Prefab Sprout
Helping readers craft the perfect playlist one song at a time
In last month’s mailbag, I had a reader write in with the following question:
I'm a fan of the twee-core pop of Scritti Politti and Prefab Sprout. Any suggestions for 80s contemporaries or any recent band you think compares?
When I started writing an answer, it got me thinking that I should start a new series where I help people make playlists based on a very specific vibe they are in need of. This is that series! If you need playlist help, click the button below and tell me about it. If your request is selected, you’ll get free access to the premium tier of this newsletter for a month.
Hey Wesley,
When I first started building this playlist, I found that Scritti Politti and Prefab Sprout were often classed as “sophisti-pop” rather than “twee-core.” Nomenclature aside, I knew the vibe you were after. But rather than try to capture that vibe myself, I tapped my friendto help out. Along with running the great newsletter On Repeat, Kevin is an expert in music of the 1980s. I knew he’d help take this playlist to the next level.
