Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
16h

Even off the top of the charts, this seems to happen all the time on Spotify on their automatically-generated playlists, especially the "song radio" lists. It plays Lucinda Williams's "Fruits of My Labor" for me all the time, which is a good song – I'm not gonna skip it but, you know, I like a lot of other songs by her, too. That song has nearly twice as many streams as her next most popular one, which just doesn't track for me. It seems like maybe their algorithm becomes self-fulfilling.

And then you get stuck with something you hate. For a while it kept feeding me Wayne Shorter's "Porta de Areia." I love Shorter, but it's not typical for him and it's definitely the kind of song where if you don't like it, you really really hate it. It's taken me a long time to convince Spotify not to play it for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Davide's avatar
Davide
19h

I just searched "505" on YouTube and it has 695 mln views.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture