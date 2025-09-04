One of my favorite accounts across the social media universe is We Have the Data. As the name suggests, they aggregate the best data visualizations across the web. While I first found them on Instagram, they have (finally) launched a newsletter. I urge you to sign up. It’s become a must read for me.

I also have to thank the folks at We Have the Data. Last week, they shared one of the graphics from my book (see above), and it went very viral. 24k likes. 11k shares. 200 comments. The post did so well that my forthcoming book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves shot up to number one on Amazon’s new music business book releases! I’m still flabbergasted. Pick up a copy if you still haven’t. And please follow my friends at We Have the Data.

The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Led Zeppelin, Poptimism, and Morgan Wallen: 5 Hot Takes

By Chris Dalla Riva

I have many musical opinions that are too short to turn into whole newsletters. So, today I decided to take five of those small opinions and package them together to inspire some debate. To keep things concise, I decided to limit myself to 200 words per hot take. Let me know if you agree or disagree with any of these.

Taylor Swift has become a worse songwriter as her career has progressed

If you put on Taylor Swift’s debut album, the first thing you will hear is “Tim McGraw,” a soft ode to summer love. You can say many things about this song, but you can’t claim that it’s not well written. In fact, that’s the thing about most songs on Swift’s first three or four records. The songs are very tight in a classic, Nashville style.

As her career has progressed, she still composes some genuine gems, but many of her lyrics now clunk in a way that would be unacceptable across her pre-pop records (e.g., “Anti-Hero”: “Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism / Like some kind of congressman?”) The melodies are often less memorable too.

I’m sure some of this is related to Swift becoming so successful that nobody can really tell her not to do something, but I think her music would greatly benefit by taking notes from some of her earliest songs.

The Beatles are not underrated

Recently, I wrote a piece where I tried to find the most underrated song of the 1980s. In that piece, I defined something as underrated as such: “a song is underrated if it isn’t well known despite being very good.”

By this definition, most songs in the Ramones catalog, for example, are underrated. They never had a top 40 single, and the only songs to be certified were “Blitzkrieg Bop” (gold) and “I Wanna Be Sedated” (platinum). Despite that, the group is critically celebrated. This is the quintessential example of underrated music.

If you’ve agreed with everything up to this point, then you must agree that The Beatles are not underrated. By most measures, The Beatles are the best-selling band of all-time. They have also had almost universal critical acclaim since the release of their first record. In other words, The Beatles are perfectly rated. The songs are great, and people love those great songs. I need people online to stop trying to say otherwise.

Poptimism is not a problem, but online fandoms are

Throughout the second half of the 20th century, rock music was taken much more seriously than pop music by critics. The tide began to turn around 2000. Just because you played an electric guitar and sang your own songs no longer meant that your music was automatically better than whatever starlet was topping the charts. In 2004, Kelefa Sanneh captured much of this dynamic in “The Rap Against Rockism,” one of the most well known pieces of music criticism of the last 25 years.

Ultimately, the turn towards taking pop music seriously was a good thing. Just because something sold a million copies didn’t mean that it was bad. Similarly, just because something was played by a raspy voice troubadour didn’t mean that it was good. We need to consider each piece of music for its individual merits.

Poptimistic attitudes have received a good deal of backlash over the years. “How much more slavish devotion can Taylor Swift engender before they stop calling her an underdog?”

wrote in 2024. “What is the endgame? What level of delusion is yet to be achieved, in the space of pretending that pop music is somehow marginalized or disrespected?” And I understand where he is coming from. We’ve gotten to a point where the idea of someone writing a negative review of a Beyoncé album seems far-fetched.

An illustration of online poptimists creating the worst version of music criticism

But I don’t think this pointless level of pop music delusion is the fault of poptimism. In the abstract, the underlying idea of poptimism is to assess the quality of music for its actual merits rather than your perceptions of the people making it. The problem has become that online fandoms have taken poptimistic attitudes to ridiculous levels, yelling at each other on Twitter that certain artists are only good because they sell tons of copies. The problem is that online poptimists have turned to the old opinions of rockists of yore. In other words, the first stage of poptimism was good. The second stage has been horrible.

Morgan Wallen’s music is often closer to hip-hop than country

According to the RIAA, the three greatest selling country artists of all-time are Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen. The first two make perfect sense to me. Both have sold a gazillion records. Both surely make country music, even if some of Combs’s work verges on southern rock. Morgan Wallen is a different story, though.

Sure, some of Wallen’s early work exists in the country universe. I could see Hank Williams singing an emotive version of “Whiskey Glasses.” But if you listen to much of the rest of Wallen’s discography, he couldn’t be further from The Hillbilly Shakespeare. Morgan Wallen is a rapper.

This seems like a strange statement. Wallen’s look and feel are all country. But with music laden with tittering hi hats and looped guitars, his songs are more akin to contemporary hip-hop. When I interviewed

a few months ago, he claimed that contemporary country was heavily indebted to 2000s hip-hop. In Wallen’s case, I couldn’t agree more.

Many songs in the Led Zeppelin discography are not good

It’s important to remember that songs and recordings are different things. A song is an abstract entity defined by its melody, chord progression, and lyrics. A recording is a fixing version of a song. Led Zeppelin made some of the greatest recordings of all-time. Their songs are often kind of weak, though.

Take the “Immigrant Song” as an example. The “Immigrant Song” is an earth-shaking recording, Robert Plant wailing over a propulsive riff. But if you were to strip that recording down to the bare bones of the song itself, it’s not that strong. The melody repeats single notes over and over. The chord progression hardly changes.

This does not mean that Led Zeppelin is a bad band. In fact, they’re one of my favorite bands in history. But it does illustrate why most covers of Led Zeppelin songs are lacking. Unless you recreate the performances of the original recording, the songs tend to fall apart.

You may argue that this is just because the songs are hard to pull off. Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones were talented musicians. But there are other songs that lend themselves well to interpretation even if it’s difficult to duplicate the performances on the original recordings.

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” contains a face-melting solo from Randy Rhoads, but you could sit at the piano and play the song to great effect. The melody is that strong. The same goes for many songs by Van Halen that also illustrate great musical skill. The greatness of Led Zeppelin is more tied to the specific performances by those four musicians than the underlying songs. And that’s okay, but it is worth noting.

A New One

"Gamma (need the <3)" by Earl Sweatshirt

2025 - Alt. Hip-Hop

With some of the most laid back flows of his generation, Earl Sweatshirt sounds like he’s barely trying. But that relax feel shouldn’t distract you from the fact that he is one of the most dexterous emcees around. That is on full display throughout his latest record, Live Laugh Love, but is especially clear on “Gamma (need the <3),” a song where he pairs his sly rhymes with a hypnotic groove.

An Old One

"Gallows Pole" by Led Zeppelin

1970 - Folk Rock

Just to make it clear that I actually don’t hate Led Zeppelin, I figured I’d share what I think is one of their most underrated songs and recordings: “Gallows Pole.” An album cut from Led Zeppelin III. A traditional folk song arranged by the group, “Gallows Pole” is a great illustration of how Jimmy Page is a virtuous in both acoustic and electric guitar. In fact, I think you could become a master of the instrument just by studying his work across Zeppelin’s eight studio albums.

Thanks for reading.

