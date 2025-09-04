Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

Ben
15h

I don't know that much about music, but I read a lot of criticism, and I am often struck by the level to which music composition (the core structures of melody. harmony, rhythm) is privileged over performance (production, style, timbre, etc). It's remarkably similar to long-running distinction in painting between disegno (the drawing and basic compositional structure of a work) and colore (the colors, but also the handling of the paint, the style). Back in the 17th and 18th centuries, artists and critics used to get very hot debating which was more important, but nowadays I'd say there's a basic consensus among art-world people that both have their power and if a painter emphasizes one over the other, it doesn't mean the work is better or worse. If you said you didn't like van Gogh because his compositions weren't as good as Raphael, people would wonder what the hell your problem is.

But it seems to me that music world people still widely believe that composition is much more important than performance, and that has always baffled me. I could be mistaken, but watching you go to lengths to emphasize that you don't mean to discredit Zep by saying their songwriting is often mediocre seems to confirm that.

NickS (WA)
20h

If you don't mind me linking to my own post, I compared a few very different version of "Gallows Pole" including the Led Zeppelin:

https://earnestnessisunderrated.substack.com/p/4-versions-gallows-pole

