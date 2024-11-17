Earlier this year, the New York Times published a list of the best books of the 21st century. While that list had a lot of cool stuff, it had no books — fiction or non-fiction — about music. I wanted to change that. So, I sent out a survey to critics, artists, and industry folks asking them about their favorite music books of the 21st century. With almost 400 nominations, here are the ten that got the most votes.

Sellout: The Major-Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007) by Dan Ozzie (2021)

In Sellout, Dan Ozzi — the man behind the wonderful newsletter

— tells the story of how major labels tried to cash in on emo and punk after Nirvana’s

became a surprise hit in 1992. The problem? The emo and punk scenes were built on a DIY ethos that largely eschewed mainstream success. Chronicling Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, and blink-182, among many others, Ozzi captures how artists navigated this contradictory world of street cred and big checks.

Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm by Dan Charnas (2022)

Nevermind

Like Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain before him, J Dilla was an immense talent that developed a cult-like following after dying way too young. In Dilla Time, Dan Charnas not only recounts the storied producer’s rise but traces Dilla’s music back to the funk, disco, and soul that it was built from.

Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen (2016)

Given the depth of Springsteen’s lyrics, it shouldn’t come as a shock that his autobiography is highly literate. It’s also straightforward. Springsteen works his way from his childhood through the present day. By the end, you have a clear picture of how he went from a nameless musician roaming the bars of the Jersey Shore to a stadium-conquering rock star.

Our Band Could Be Your Life: Scenes from the American Indie Underground, 1981–1991 by Michael Azerrad (2001)

Focusing on 13 underground rock bands — including The Replacements, Black Flag, and Sonic Youth, among others — Michael Azerrad chronicles how the era between the end of post-punk and the grunge explosion was filled with deeply influential bands who never really broke into the mainstream.

Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001–2011 by Lizzy Goodman (2017)

An oral history compiled by journalist Lizzy Goodman, Meet Me in the Bathroom details the boom of rock bands that took off in New York City after 9/11 as the music industry collapsed in the post-Napster era. The most prominent acts covered include The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, and Interpol.