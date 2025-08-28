Can't Get Much Higher

brendan varan
2d

if we're going off vibes I feel like that Fugees album is the best example

1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Bennett Lin
2d

I think one-hit wonders are about subjective perceptions, not objective chart positions. No one remembers how high a song charted, they just recall it being more popular than anything else the band did before or since. I'd include "Laid" by James, for example, even if they technically had other hits.

I feel like a one-album wonder should be similar, so I'd include bands like Boston or Supertramp. If you saw them in someone's record collection, you could bet it was only ever the one popular album.

2 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
