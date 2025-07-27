Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabbie's avatar
Gabbie
8h

i love MA with all of my heart and know conversations with him are FULL to say the least, so I know how hard it must have been to distill this interview down to the best bits ;) gave up and just pressed publish on our video like the lazy unprofessional hack that I am. great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Timothy Nisly's avatar
Timothy Nisly
8h

So good man

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture