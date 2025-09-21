If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

This week, I’m talking to Adam Aleksic. Aleksic is better known online as the Etymology Nerd, the name under which he posts videos about inventing languages, starting cults, internet accents, and (of course) the origin of words (i.e., etymology). Earlier this year, Aleksic released his first book Algospeak, a fascinating read where he breaks down how online platforms change the way we speak and think. We sat down to talk about the book and how social media has changed music.

I love this inherent contradiction in much of your work in that you have made a name for yourself by posting on social media, while also noting the dangerous or damaging effects of social media and curation algorithms. Let’s talk about both sides. First, in broad strokes, what benefits do you think social media apps like TikTok provide?

All tools have pros and cons. It's weird to me when people monolithically say, “This is bad or this is good.” There are incredible things to these platforms. Though it's still all under the auspices of what will get attention for these platforms, they do elevate voices that have not had a chance to be heard before because of institutional gatekeeping. Of course, there are downsides too.

That was going to be my follow up. What are the downsides?

When a machine organizes your experiences for you, you lose that meta-meaning of ordering that comes with curation. Things are presented with equal weight, which I think can be damaging. A video about a war is weighted the same as a video about a puppy. That’s strange to me. It’s also designed to be disorienting and addicting, so you don’t even remember the video two scrolls before.

Adam Aleksic, aka the Etymology Nerd

I’m fascinated that music and social media have always been connected. Of course, TikTok was most known for dancing and lip-syncing videos at the outset, but the connection goes back much further. Early Facebook had a Spotify integration. MySpace was crucial for breaking artists in the early 2000s. Why do you think social media companies tend to utilize music as a growth mechanism in their early years?

Even going back decades, social media has been about commanding attention. Stimulating you with sights and sounds is a great way to get your attention. Plus, people like music. It’s an innate human thing that we enjoy listening to. If you want to keep us on these platforms, you have to give us something that we innately crave.

You discuss this in Algospeak, but most of these platforms eventually branch out from their musical origins. TikTok, for example, grew through the proliferation of dancing and lip sync videos. Now, there are many people who don’t even associate the app with music.

It’s important to remember that sonic infrastructure of these apps. I think even Instagram now allows you to sort things by sound. Sounds are a great way to track trends. And trend tracking is a great way for these platforms to track you and create this effervescent feeling that something is going on.

Adam Aleksic’s first book, Algospeak

In a post from a few years ago, you talk about why we refer to certain people by first and last name, like “Millie Bobby Brown.” Part of the thesis that you present is that there is an inherent connection between language and music. Certain names and phrases have a desirable rhythmic quality when spoken a certain way. I’m curious if you’ve done any other research into this language-music connection?

Language and music are heavily related. We speak in certain rhythms and meters to get a point across. At the end of the day, we speak in a way that sounds good to us. Often things that sound good have a musical ring to them. Just today I saw a video TikTok of an elementary school music teacher using slang words to teach her students about rhythm.

Oh, I saw that to. I think the teacher used the phrase “clock it” to teach them eighth notes.

There is something real at the core that language is musical.

I remember in elementary school our music teacher trying to demonstrate the difference between talking and singing. It was just a simple demonstration, but I think about it often because the line is very fuzzy.

I think about this a lot with poetry. Poetry is just writing that we decide is more special or sounds better. But there's a gradient, right? I've written a lot of poems that seem like field notes. Where's the boundary between a field note and a poem? Observation of impression of a moment can be both an artistic thing and a scientific thing. There's something deeply poetic to all language.

You also made a fun video last year about how many musical terms we use are connected to outdated technology that we no longer use, like “turn up the volume” and “disc jockey.” What is the most shocking example of this phenomenon that you’ve come across? It doesn’t have to be related to music.

I’m most interested in things that are happening right now. But stuff like this has always been going on. We no longer “roll down the window” in a car, but we still use the phrase. It’s a skeuomorph.

I think it’s fascinating that we still use the term “subtweet” even though Twitter isn’t a thing anymore. We still call online feeds “timelines” even though they aren’t chronological. Kids still say “on aux” when they are playing music even though almost no one is using an auxiliary chord to connect to a speaker. Actually, I saw someone the other day spell “on aux” as “on ox” because they have no idea where the phrase came from.

I find it endlessly fascinating that Apple created the term “podcast” like 20 years ago just by combining “iPod” with “broadcast.”

Yes. That’s a good one too.

As I scroll through your videos, it seems like many of your observations come about through your everyday life. Are you ever able to turn off that part of your brain? Or are you always thinking about language and social algorithms?

I often say everything is research, but I don’t think that’s how brains really work. When I am in a conscious perceiving mode, then I'm almost always thinking about this stuff. There are times when I walk around with my head empty, but it is hard to turn off. And I don’t really want to turn it off. I like thinking about the world in this way. Do you feel the same about music?

I guess so. I work in the music business. I make music. I write about music. I haven’t burned out yet. Maybe one day.

I’m sure you listen to music in a very different way than most people. And I’m sure because of that it is constantly blowing your mind. For me, having a conversation is crazy every single time.

Early in your book, you note that videos on TikTok are “especially compelling because they make it seem as if everyone were hopping onto a trend (a perception exacerbated by your biased recommendation feed).” I experienced this the other day when I kept seeing videos about an obscure Paul McCartney song called “Fuh You.”

I don’t think I’m on the “Fuh You” side of TikTok.

Well, that’s ultimately what I’m getting at. Almost no one is. I was wondering why everyone was talking about it, but when I clicked on the sound I realized there were only 100 videos on the topic. They were all just being served to me. What are the positives and negatives to this reality distortion?

I’m big on the urban design side of TikTok. And I kept seeing posts with this audio making some kind of joke about the subway. When I clicked on the audio, there were only 50 posts. That does distort your perception. Social media only works when it makes you feel like there’s other people doing the thing you are interested in. It’s a proxy for human connection. What is served to us affects our thoughts and feelings.

In the world of music, that’s mostly fine. There’s probably not an issue if you’re in the Paul McCartney echo chamber. But it’s a big problem with politics. There’s this growing perception in the United States of people overestimating how extreme people’s views on certain issues are. Centrism doesn’t go viral, though. Extreme stuff spreads online, and we begin to think that it’s real. Our reality becomes whatever is served to us.

I was going to bring up this point. Like if you live in rural Oklahoma and make some obscure electronic music, social media will be very good at finding you every other person who is making that music, even if they are 1500 miles away.

That’s one of the great benefits of the internet. It allows communities to exist that probably couldn’t exist otherwise.

But, alas, this becomes a problem when it comes to politics.

I think all culture is downstream of politics. Like there’s nothing that isn’t at least a little political. I was thinking about this in regards to Luigi Mangione and the Charlie Kirk shooter. They don’t have standard left-right politics. It’s more based on internet aesthetics than anything else.

In the middle of Algospeak, you talk about how social media has prioritized aesthetic micro-labels, like “acid pixie” and “dark academia.” First, I want to talk broadly about labeling. What are the values of giving something a label?

Attaching a label to a feeling gives it a direction to articulate and understand that feeling. Labels allow there to be movements around a thing. I think hyperpop is a good example of this.

Spotify’s influential hyperpop playlist

In the book, I talk about how Spotify noticed a cluster of artists that people were listening to. They called that cluster “hyperpop.” They made a popular playlist around the music. Then people had to decide whether they belonged under that genre or not. The label makes you identify with it or against it. Eventually, people grew tired of that label because it felt commodified.

I’ve always been fascinated by the work that Glenn McDonald did at Spotify around genre classification and musical micro-labels. I think there are interesting questions to be asked around that classification being very top-down whereas most labels on social media bubble up from the bottom.

I actually don’t think things bubble up organically like that. Many trends and labels are just started by a few influencers trying to make something happen, trying to predict what the algorithm wants. I don’t think this stuff is bottom up. I’m not saying they are pulling all of this stuff out of thin air, but they are amplifying it in a very deliberate way.

So, you think trends or labels are mostly spread by popular vectors rather than a bunch of small accounts getting involved and spreading things slowly?

Things spread through a combination of dynamic and punctuated equilibrium. Big adopters can really change things. Labubus are a good example. They were a bubbling trend in China, then Lisa from the k-pop group BLACKPINK was spotted with one. Suddenly, it broke containment. From there, things will spread more naturally. You see a friend with a Labubu and you want one. But there are very sharp, sudden changes.

K-pop idol Lisa with her Labubus

Ultimately, I think my question is related to if you think it’s good or bad that companies, like Spotify, have a lot of power to label things.

These labels give Spotify more data for surveillance capitalism purposes. Labels are how they control us better. I think Spotify is clearly abusing its power. We know it’s bad with how they pay artists, but they are also cramming AI slop music down our throats. It’s not a good user experience. Algorithmic curation makes for a very disjointed listening experience where you could sneak in an AI song almost without people noticing.

Recommenders have a way of decontextualizing things.

Exactly. And we also don’t know how those recommenders work. A few years ago, Spotify created a program where you could be paid less for more reach in their algorithmic recommendations. We don’t know if something is being recommended to us purely for a profit incentive.

Actually, there’s a button that you can click on Spotify that gives you information about why something is recommended. It’s very generic, but they do tell you that “In some cases, commercial considerations may influence [your] recommendations.”

I personally turned off my algorithmic recommendations. I only listen to curated playlists or albums because I'm just sick of the algorithm.

Funny enough, I do that too. I don’t have autoplay turned on. When an album finishes, I want to sit in silence for a moment to take it all in.

It's important to not be constantly stimulated all the time. You lose the ritualistic interaction you have with starting music — like putting a record onto the record player — when there is no silence. Silence creates a ritual boundary, which is important to draw out meaning.

For humans, rituals are segmented periods of time that we think are more special than other periods of time. They’re completely arbitrary, but I love them. They add meaning to your life. And I feel more meaning when I finish listening to a record than when Spotify sends me a bunch of haphazard songs.

As someone who works on personalization algorithms, I always like to remind people that we get to decide what these systems prioritize. You can optimize towards passive listening. You can optimize towards discovery. I do get upset when Spotify personalizes things that shouldn’t be personalized. Like, sure, personalize a playlist of happy songs for me, but don’t personalize a playlist of punk classics. That should be a somewhat objective category of music. Again, personalizing that distorts reality.

Yup. If I ask for jazz standards, then I want jazz standards. I don’t want jazz standards for me. Though there is an inherent problem that algorithms are always optimizing towards something. When you’re optimizing, you inevitably confuse the metric for the target. It creates algorithmic anxiety.

Despite various issues that you highlight in your book, you close with a beautiful passage from Chaucer. In other words, you close Algospeak with hope. Why did you choose to end the book this way?

I think every single time you have a new technology, people have the exact same reaction. Plato was freaking out about the invention of writing because he was like, “We're going to remember things less.” And we probably do, but I’m glad I live in a world with writing. When books were mass produced, people were concerned that it was going to hurt our brains. People were concerned that women reading books was going to disrupt the social order. I'm really glad books exist.

I think there's too much of a reflexive tendency in the present to hate on new technology. I think it's rooted in an extremely valid feeling. And what we're saying is not incorrect. But it’s important to realize that that feeling is not new. I think we should honestly have school classes on how to scroll TikTok. I'm not even joking. People need to understand how media gets to them in the digital age.

To finish up, what can people look forward to from you in the next few months?

I’m currently working on a book about vibes. So, I’m doing tons of research on that. Part of that is reading papers on phenomenology, but another part is sitting in a café and understanding what it means for the vibe when a song by Sixpence None the Richer comes on. Vibes affect our headspace.

Did the café choose to put on that song because there’s a 1990s revitalization happening on TikTok? Or does it just happen to be a favorite of the barista? Whatever the reason, that song shapes the vibe of the space, which affects how we think and feel.

It's vibes all the way down.

Yeah. We should always be thinking about vibes.

