If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

This week we are talking to Kacie Hill, one of my favorite emerging singer-songwriters. I first came across Hill on TikTok where she was jamming to the hits of yesteryear on the kazoo. That might seem silly, but Hill plays the kazoo like John Coltrane plays the saxophone. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg. When she puts down the cheap plastic instrument and starts singing, you will be entranced.

Follow Kacie Hill on TikTok

For anyone reading who isn’t familiar with you, can you situate your music for them? What style of music do you make? Who are your influences?

My name is Kacie Hill. I usually say that I make “indie americana.” I’m inspired by folk women, like Joni Mitchell, Adrianne Lenker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzie McAlpine, and people like that.

I grew up around music, though. My dad was a musician. He played in many bands. When I was growing up, he was in a Beatles cover band, so I learned a bunch of Beatles tunes very young. Those songs taught me how to harmonize.

What are your favorite Beatles songs?

I love to sing “Oh! Darling” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” If I wanted a slightly deeper cut, I’d probably go with “She Said She Said.”

So, I guess you’re into the soulful Beatles numbers?

Totally.

I feel like there’s also a country influence in your music too.

Yes. I love The Chicks. I love Sierra Farrell. It’s not country, but I love Pinegrove. I know you said before the interview that you were from New Jersey. I believe that’s where they’re from.

They are indeed. How long have you been putting out music?

It’s a relatively recent phenomenon as compared to how long I’ve been playing. I think my first song came out three or four years ago. I started writing music in high school, but I don’t think I could write things that were compelling until I had lived a bit more life, gone through heartbreak, and all that stuff.

But, again, I really feel like I only started figuring out how to record and put out music in the last few years. There’s just so much stuff to figure out. I recorded an initial batch of songs in San Francisco. Then when I moved to New York, I cut an entire album. None of that stuff is out, though.

So, the way I came across you is via these viral TikToks you’ve been posting where you’re playing the kazoo over various popular songs. What was the inspiration behind your first kazoo post? They are oddly compelling videos, the perfect combination of whimsy and serious musical skill.

I first posted a kazoo video three years ago. It was me playing over Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” It got over a million views very quickly. That blew my mind. Then I posted another after that, and it didn’t catch on, so I stopped. I didn’t really want to be the “kazoo girl.”

A year ago, I felt inspired again and posted a video of me kazooing over a Clairo song. That went viral. Then I was just like, “You know what? People are enjoying this. Let me lean in.” I’ve been getting millions of views on those videos since then.

But why the kazoo?

I always have a kazoo on me. When I used to commute in California, I’d keep a kazoo and shaker in my bag. I just love to jam and make music whenever I can.

It’s also quite funny that when I post these videos, I have to hold the kazoo with two hands to cover it. If I don’t, TikTok bans the video because it mistakes the kazoo for a vape, which is hilarious.

I feel like TikTok banning a video with a kazoo because it mistakes it for a vape actually highlights the pitfalls of having to post to these platforms. You have to play the algorithmic game if you want people to find you. Another iteration of that is you posting kazoo videos to get people to your original music. I know that makes some artists jaded, but because you were willing to play that game, I saw your video, clicked your profile, and was sent to your songs on Spotify.

That’s awesome! I love that fact that a certain number of people will move past the kazoo to my original songs. But I really do love the kazoo. I’ll be out with my friends and here something and be like, “Oh my God, I have to add this to my kazoo playing.” I just love doing silly things and being playful with music.

Singer-songwriter and kazoo maestro Kacie Hill

I think what you’re saying illustrates why these videos go viral. They are silly, but they are also genuine. I remember the first time I saw you, I thought the kazoo was funny, but your playing also makes it clear that you can sing. It requires tremendous breath control to make that little instrument sing like you can. And then you started actually singing, and I was like, “Wait! Put the kazoo down. Keep singing.”

As I mentioned a moment ago, I’m never sure what the algorithm will like. Sometimes I start a video by singing. Sometimes I start with the kazoo and sing later. I just try to make it sound good. I put on TikTok’s little reverb effect. I want people to be surprised how good it sounds.

A moment ago, you mentioned having a kazoo playlist. What makes a compelling kazoo song?

I think they’re just songs that people are familiar with and enjoy. Sometimes they have a great horn solo. Like I knew Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” would make for a good kazoo song just because it has that great horn solo.

I think the first time I saw you online you were kazooing to Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke,” which has that incredible chromatic horn line. Do you play another wind instruments that require your mouth? I assume you could really make a harmonica sing too.

I play guitar and a little piano. I have a harmonica on my desk, but I’m not very good with it.

Do you do music full time? Or do you have a day job?

I’m a pre-school music teacher actually.

I assume your students love the kazoo.

Funny enough, I have never played the kazoo for them, which is kind of crazy. I think the kids would love the kazoo.

Anytime I talk to emerging artists, I want to understand how they balance working on music while also having a job that keeps the lights on. You’ve clearly found that balance as you just recorded an LP.