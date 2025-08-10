Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Robins's avatar
Wayne Robins
4h

Really excellent conversation between two fine minds. I'm with Ross all the way, or almost all the way, about the Beach Boys. My main theme about the 1960s (which I lived through in real time as V.1 boomer), in a not very good book I wrote in the 2007 for an academic publisher, was that the Beatles, Stones, Dylan, and the Beach Boys (not to mention the Kinks and the Who) all spurred the others to achieve, keep crashing that ceiling, break the next boundary. Now I've got at least two and maybe three new books to buy. Great work, Ross and Chris! (I've opened my archives so y'all can read about the Beach Boys in my high school years.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
Al's avatar
Al
2h

Great to see some love for the boys of the beach. I haven't found another band with such crazy high highs + horrendeously low lows as this group. How the same group that made Holland also made Light Album is endlessly interesting to me hahaha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture