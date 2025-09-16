Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Harrison's avatar
Stephen Harrison
14h

Thank you, Chris, for sharing my piece.

P.S. You've built such a cool community of readers, interested in both data-driven analyses and music history. Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture