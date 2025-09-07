If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

This week I’m talking to Chad Kassem. After kicking a drug habit, Kassem — dubbed “the wizard of vinyl” by The New York Times — started Acoustic Sounds in 1984. In the decades since, his company has become one of the most important vinyl manufactures in the United States, reissuing albums by every legend from Aretha Franklin to ZZ Top. I think his love for vinyl is best illustrated by something he told CBS Sunday Morning when they asked him what he would do if nobody bought the old blues records he was reissuing: “I guess I’ll just sit here and listen to them by myself.”

In a in a recent New York Times profile, you described yourself as “trying to save the world from bad sound.” I love that quote. Why are you so compelled to do that?

Well, I know how much better every record you ever heard could sound if it was done properly. Every time we remaster a new record — which is almost every day — we just look at each other and are like, “Damn. I've been listening to this record since I was a teenager, and I never heard it like this. It's unbelievable that this record was a number one, and nobody ever heard how good it really is.”

Are there any particular records recently that you remastered that gave you that experience?

The ones that come to mind are ones that we haven’t announced yet, so I can’t say. But 40% to 50% of the time, I think our remasters beat the best version you’ve ever heard up to that point.

Chad Kassem [right] with turntable specialist Chad Stelly

I know that you not only want to save people from bad sound but that great sound saved your life. Can you tell me a bit about that?

I had a drinking and drug problem. I moved to Kansas to get sober, and I started collecting records as a hobby. That hobby turned into my business. Music is a natural drug. If you get high on a gram of cocaine, it lasts a night. You spend the same money on a record, and it lasts a lifetime. You get that natural high over and over again.

I've done every drug in the world. I've never gotten the feeling that great music gives me from a drug. Basically, I switched addictions. Instead of buying and selling dope, I buy and sell records. Instead of using dope to get high, I listen to records to get high.

You began your business in the height of the CD era, and you’ve weathered many format changes, including everything from digital downloads to streaming. What do you think the continual appeal of vinyl is for people?

When I started in 1984, CDs had just come out. So, we’ve been going against the grain the whole time. I’ve spent every working hour and dollar that I own investing in this business over the last 40 years. I never dreamed that vinyl would resurge in such a way where record stores would come back and you would see Walmart selling it. I spent my money like I knew that was going to happen. I feel like that doesn’t answer your question, though. What did you originally ask me?

Acoustic Sounds , Chad Kassem’s business that he launched in 1984

I was just curious why you think vinyl continues to appeal to people.

Putting on a record is a ritual. You take it out of the sleeve. You clean it. You flip it over halfway through. You’ve got to spend at least 20 minutes with that music. It’s the perfect amount of time. CDs are way too long. Vinyl makes you invest in what you are hearing. Spotify doesn’t do that.

Digital music pushes me away while analog draws me in. Digital compression is just so irritating. It’s sterile. It’s clinical. It’s background music. You throw it on and walk out of the room. You can’t do that with vinyl.

The other night my fiancée and I were listening to an Otis Redding record, and I was struck by how attentive you have to be when listening on vinyl. You can’t have that passive, streaming experience.

Plus, analog has that warm, emotional sound coming through. It draws you in. Digital pushes you away. It doesn’t hit the soul. A big problem with modern music — digital versus vinyl aside — is that they are compressing the shit out it. It’s ruined music. The last 20 to 30 years have been crap sonically. Even the bands that should know better do it. In a few decades, we are going to look back and wonder why we were squishing all of this music.

It is interesting when you listen to older hits, say, something from Motown, you hear the dynamic range.

I actually wouldn’t use Motown as an example. Motown and Atlantic were making music that sounded good on AM radio. They were compressing specifically for that. It’s still much better than what’s going on today.

On your website, the best sellers are artists that are older, like Sonny Rollins and Genesis. Given the vinyl boom over the last decade that you mentioned earlier, are you seeing young people purchasing from you?

Our customers are older. Younger people mostly buy from Amazon, Walmart, and Target. We also don’t sell a ton of rap or pop music. People who buy from us are looking for Miles Davis or Bob Dylan. Guys like that.

Recent top sellers from Acoustic Sounds

Are there more young customers today compared to when your business launched?

Young people are getting more into the good old shit. I have an 18-year-old daughter. Some of the newer stuff she likes, like Olivia Rodrigo, is pretty good, but it still doesn’t compare to the older stuff.

When we reissued Otis Redding’s The Dock of the Bay recently, I played it for her, and it hit her really hard. No matter your age, if you hear how good our stuff sounds, you’re never going to be the same again. You’re going to wonder what they are doing to new music.

Is it true that you only work from original master recordings for reissues?

Yes. But sometimes the original is lost or damaged, so we will have to work from a good tape copy. But I’ve got to listen to it first to make sure we can work with it.

Have you ever shut a deal down because you didn’t think the master or a copy were high enough quality?

It almost happened with The Doors. We were doing their catalog. We hammered out a big deal. I told them that they had to send the original master recordings. They tried to send me a high-resolution digital file. I told them not to waste their time. I wouldn’t work from that. I was going to walk away. Then they got the original masters.

In that New York Times profile that I mentioned earlier, you said, “I’d rather lose money coming out with an album that will make your jaw hit the ground.” Can you think of any releases that were a bad business decision, but you don’t regret at all?

I do a lot of blues stuff that is like that. Actually 25 years ago, I was doing a segment on CBS Sunday Morning and they asked me, “Chad, I know you love the blues. I know you spend so much time documenting it. But what if the customer doesn’t love it like you do? What if they won’t buy these records?” Without a pause, I said, “I guess I’ll just sit here and listen to them by myself.” I thought that was a great answer, but they cut it.

That's a great quote.

But you also don’t know what people will want. For years, I wanted to put out Bobby Charles but didn’t think anybody would care. Now, 30 years later, I’ve got a label asking me to put out his music. You never know.

Are there other artists that you’d love to reissue but haven’t yet?

People always want to know when I’m going to do Led Zeppelin. That’s the easiest answer. We’re also doing some Chess Records stuff right now that I’m very excited about.

Do you have any advice for an audiophile who is just starting to get into vinyl? Where should they start?

Don’t buy scratched up, dirty records. If you’re going to be serious, get nice stuff. Once you start mixing shit into your collection, it’s hard to get it out. I’d rather listen to a great recording on a decent stereo than a crappy recording on a million-dollar setup.

Want more from Chad Kassem? Check out his recent appearance in The New York Times, his interview with Marc Maron, or his company, Acoustic Sounds.

Want more from Chris Dalla Riva? Consider pre-ordering a copy of his book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves.