Today's newsletter is another mailbag edition of Can't Get Much Higher. Typically, the way this works is that I ask readers to send in questions that I will research. Today's mailbag is different. Every question came from

. Mastroianni runs

, what I think you can make the case is the greatest newsletter in existence. It's broadly about psychology, but I think that undersells how insightful and humorous it is.

Mastroianni and I met a few months ago at an event for people with newsletters. We've kept in touch ever since. At the beginning of July, he sent me the following email: "I keep meaning to ask you these when I see you in person, but I keep forgetting. No need to answer, just writing them down so I don't keep thinking them over and over."

If you dump all the lyrics into a big pot, which #1 songs are semantically farthest away from all other songs? Apparently “MacArthur Park” peaked at #2 or else that would be my guess.

This question almost broke me. First, I grabbed all of the lyrics to number one songs, vectorized them (i.e., turned the words into numbers), and used a method called “cosine similarity” to compare the lyrics between every number one. I then averaged the cosine similarities for each song and looked where the average was the lowest. That spit back “Da Doo Ron Ron” by Shaun Cassidy.

Originally done by The Crystals, Cassidy’s “Da Doo Ron Ron” is a bastardization of a pop masterpiece. Both versions are pretty standard lyrically. They’re about falling in love hard and fast (e.g., “I met him on a Monday and my heart stood still”). Something didn’t feel right about this answer.

The reason this came out on top/bottom was the nonsensical refrain. Almost no other songs contain the words “da doo ron ron.” Given that those words are repeated a million times in the song, it makes it seem lyrically unique when it is not.

My next attempt was a bit more sophisticated. I decided to lemmatize the lyrics. What this means is we take all different forms of a word and equate them (i.e., walking = walked = walk). This method still didn’t do well.

The most unique lyrics were apparently in “Alley Oop” by The Hollywood Argyles. This song is quite unique. It’s about a cartoon caveman that David Bowie would later quote in “Life on Mars”(i.e., “Look at that caveman go” → “Look at those cavemen go”). Still, this was clearly being driven by the fact that the nonsensical “alley oop” is repeated over and over throughout this song.

Still unsatisfied, I decided that instead of looking at all of the lyrics, I would just look at unique lyrics. So, if you repeated the word “Hello” 49 times in your song (i.e., “Hello Goodbye” by The Beatles), it would only be counted once.

Using the same tools, I got a new answer: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens. This felt pretty good. There aren’t many songs about lions sleeping. There was still a problem, though. There are only 17 unique words in “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” By trying to remain unbiased against repetition, I became more biased.

I had one more idea. Let’s just look at number one hits with at least 50 unique words. You have over 1,182 number ones. 1,078 have at least 50 unique words. That’s most of them. If we compare unique words in each number one using cosine similarity, assuming the song has at least 50 unique words, we find what I think is actually the most lyrically unique number one: “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel.

This makes sense. “We Didn’t Start the Fire” is effectively a list of 40 years of people, places, and events. Sure, “fire” is mentioned in many number ones — 78, in fact — but Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray, foreign debts, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, and Bernie Goetz are not mentioned in many.

You were onto something with “MacArthur Park,” though. While the Richard Harris version didn’t get to number one, the disco version by Donna Summer did. By the last methodology, it was one of the top 10 most unique number ones lyrically.

I assume this song came to mind because of the bizarre lyric “Someone left the cake out in the rain.” Because “cake” is a euphemism for the derrière, it’s been mentioned in a bunch of number ones. But there are three others that use it in the more traditional sense:

“21 Questions” by 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg : “I love you like a fat kid love cake”

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver : “When the sun's coming up I got cakes on the griddle”

“Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel: “Put it in your pantry with your cupcakes”

Why does nobody talk about how the melodic riff in “Hush” by Deep Purple is the same as the melody after “I went into a dream” in the Beatles’ “A Day in the Life”?

I have never noticed this, which is especially astounding given that I currently play “Hush” in a cover band. It looks like this has come up on the Steve Hoffman Music Forum and The Beatles Bible.

Let’s start by reviewing the dates. “Hush” was written by Joe South and originally recorded by Billie Joe Royal in July 1967. “A Day in the Life” was recorded in January and February 1967 and released in May of that year.

While there isn’t a huge gap between The Beatles releasing their song and South writing his, I wouldn’t be shocked if it were lifted. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the album “A Day in the Life” is found on, was incredibly influential. In fact, in late 1967 John Fred topped the charts with “Judy in Disguise (With Glasses),” a clear play on Sgt. Pepper’s “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” So, ripping pieces of Sgt. Pepper was par for the course for 1967.

Still, it could be a coincidence. There are only so many notes. Plus, almost everyone involved is dead, so we’ll probably never know. Frankly, the most interesting thing I discovered while researching this is that years ago there was a furious debate on the blog The Beatles Bible about if John or Paul sang the “aahs” on “A Day in the Life.” The debate got so heated that the thread had to be locked. I love the internet and Beatles’ freaks:

This thread is locked. It became possibly the most heated debate this forum has ever had, encompassing opinions, debates, mud-slinging, personality clashes and arguments.

Is the chord that goes with the AppleTV+ logo the same as the beginning chord of “Drops of Jupiter” by Train?

Yes. I confirmed this with my friend Ken: “It’s a simple C major. It’s kind of funny that they asked a musician to make the boot up sound, and they just sent back a C.”

How is it possible that Bruce Springsteen never had a #1 hit? How many artists are out there like that, meaning people considered superstars who never actually hit the top of the charts?

When artists brag about scoring a number one hit, they typically mean that they topped the Billboard Hot 100. The Hot 100 is Billboard’s pop chart that has been in operation since 1958. The chart is aggregated once a week, and things vary greatly by the week. This leads to an odd array of artists topping the charts and an even odder array who never did. Let me give you a more concrete example.

Imagine there are three artists: Superstar Sammy, Greenhorn Gary, and Novelty Ned. In week one, Superstar Sammy releases a great record that sells 1.2 million copies. During that same week, Greenhorn Gary puts out his debut single and happens to move 2.5 million units because he has a rabid fanbase of young women. Greenhorn Gary would therefore get the number one and Superstar Sammy wouldn’t.

Now, in week two, Novelty Ned puts out a ridiculous record that sells 200k units. In that same week, nobody notable releases anything. Novelty Ned thus scores a number one before Superstar Sammy, despite the fact that the former is forgotten shortly after his weird hit.

This is partially what happened to Springsteen. The Boss’s best chance at a number one hit was at his commercial peak during the release of Born in the U.S.A. That album scored 7 top 10 singles. “Dancing in the Dark” peak at number two. The problem? Prince’s “When Doves Cry” was out at the same time.

Another Springsteen specific issue is that he would give many of his more pop-oriented records to other artists. His “Because the Night” became Patti Smith’s biggest hit. His “Fire” became The Pointer Sisters biggest hit. His “Pink Cadillac” became Natalie Cole’s biggest hit. He also tried to give “Hungry Heart” to the Ramones but put it out himself when pressed by management. It became his biggest hit up to that point.

Springsteen is also part of a special trio of artists that wrote number one hits but only ever got to number two themselves. Again, Springsteen got to number two with “Dancing in the Dark,” but Manfred Mann’s cover of his “Blinded by the Light” topped the charts. (More on that in a moment.) The Byrds took Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” to number one even though Dylan himself only peaked at number two with “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35.” Three Dog Night also took Randy Newman’s “Mama Told Me Not to Come” to the top of the charts, despite the songwriter only getting to number two himself with “Short People.”

And, for good measure, I should note that the group with the most number two hits without ever getting to number one is Creedence Clearwater Revival. The rock legends had seven number two hits without ever reaching the musical promised land. Justice for John Fogerty!

Speaking of Springsteen, I once heard that said Manfred Mann’s cover of his song “Blinded by the Light” is more popular because they said “douche” instead of “deuce.” I guess this isn’t a question but more of a comment, really.

This is (classic) classic rock lore. And it does sound like Manfred Mann is singing “douche” instead of “deuce.” I don’t think that led to the song’s popularity, though. Though I love Springsteen and his original version of “Blinded by the Light,” the Manfred Mann version is just better in my opinion. The Springsteen version has a more demo-ish quality that didn’t really fly on the radio in the early 1970s.

In 2007, Manfred Mann told Record Collector that they knew about the douche-deuce issue, but when they tried to fix it, the recording was demonstrably worse. Sometimes you can’t fix magic:

I don’t think Springsteen liked our Blinded By The Light, because we sang “wrapped up like a deuce,” and it wasn’t written like that and I screwed it up completely. It sounded like “douche” instead of “deuce,” because of the technical process – a faulty azimuth due to tape-head angles, and it meant we couldn’t remix it. Warner [Records] in America said, “You’ve got to change ‘douche’, because the Southern Bible belt radio stations think it’s about a vaginal douche, and they have problems with body parts down there.” We tried to change it to “deuce” but then the rest of the track sounded horrible, so we had to leave it. We just said, “If it’s not a hit, it’s not.”

When Elton John’s song “The Bitch Is Back” was popular in the 1970s, did they really say “bitch” on the radio?

The most popular radio show for decades was Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. Basically, over a few hours Kasem would play the entire Billboard top 40. (Incarnations of this program continue to exist, albeit hosted by Ryan Seacrest.) Given that “The Bitch is Back” cracked the top 40, I thought I’d just dig up the American Top 40 episode from that week and listen. Sadly, this is close to impossible.

Whoever owns the rights to these shows is incredibly litigious. Occasionally, they are uploaded to the Internet Archive and then taken down within hours. That said, it seems while the song was banned by certain stations, it would be played on others. My research also suggests that Kasem would say the title.

One other additional piece of evidence is Neil Sedaka’s “Bad Blood.” Released on Elton John’s Rocket Records during Sedaka’s revival in the 1970s, it contains the line “The bitch is in her smile.” While I cannot find radio broadcasts of the song, I did find two television performances where Sedaka sings the expletive.

What’s up with songs that include lengthy sections that aren’t the song itself, even in what appears to be the single version or radio edit? For instance, “Magic Stick” by Lil Kim includes a fake radio call-in show at the end that goes on for like two minutes and includes people trying to hit on Lil Kim or accusing her of plagiarism. (She does promise to send her panties to one caller.) This section is even present in the version labeled “Radio Edit” on Spotify. It seems like a very weird unforced error.

As with the last question, I dug through radio archives for this one. I sadly could not find a broadcast containing this song. That said, it’s almost certainly an error on Spotify. Occasionally you’ll hear spoken word in songs played on the radio (e.g., “Oops! … I Did It Again”), but those sections are usually very short, not the two-minute skit you hear on “Magic Stick.” The song was almost certainly faded out around the 3:25 mark when played on radio.

My PhD advisor had a lot of complaints about the current generation of college students. But he gave them one kudos: they are musically omnivorous. He’s almost 70 now, and when he grew up, he said his generation would have nothing to do with the music of their parents. They didn’t want to listen to Perry Como or whatever. Is this uniquely true of Millennials and Gen Z, or is it just that Perry Como sucks?

I wrote a bit about this shift last year. Your advisor was 100% correct. Long ago, snobbishness was focused on the specific types of cultural products you enjoyed. This graphic from Russel Lynes’ 1949 Harper’s piece titled “Highbrow, Lowbrow, Middlebrow” illustrates this well.

If you focus on the “Entertainment” column, you see that long ago, snobs would follow ballet. That is not the case today. The snob would be a fan of everything: ballet, theater, musicals, and westerns. In other words, the omnivore is now the snob.

I initially suspected that this was just a function of the internet. The internet gives everyone access to all culture, so the breadth of your knowledge illustrates how refined your taste is. This actually isn’t the case, though.

In 1996, sociologists Richard A. Peterson and Roger M. Kern published a paper titled “Changing Highbrow Taste: From Snob to Omnivore,” which found that this shift happened during the 1980s. Why? They speculate on a few items, but I still think access to cultural products played a key role. By the late 1980s, television, radio, and music was easier to come by than it was even a decade before. The paper is worth a read. And, while you’re reading it, put some respect on Perry Como’s good name!

I once heard “Enter Sandman” playing in a Goodwill, and I wondered whether Metallica ever thought people would just be calmly shopping while listening to that song.

Metallica surely never assumed that their music would be played in the background while people shopped. I think in many senses, it was written for scenarios that were the direct opposite of that. But this is a trend we see repeatedly. The subversive becomes mainstream to such a degree that we don’t even think of it as subversive.

gives this idea the book-length treatment in his incredible

.

Music: A Subversive History

~15 years ago, it seemed like a standard and valid music preference to say that you like all kinds of music except country or rap. Now, such a person would sound weird. But it’s still fine to say you don’t like metal, right? Did metal not blur genres the way country and rap did? If you could do some kind of latent variable analysis, what’s the “country-est” song that made it to #1? The rap-iest? The metal-est?

I’ve always found the claim that people like all music but country and rap interesting because despite their sonic differences, there’s a ton of similarities between the genres. Both country and rap were historically associated with ethnic groups concentrated in specific geographic areas. Both also stress the importance of where you are from and remaining true to your roots.

I think this claim feels less common because both country and rap have become pop music in their own right. It’s easier to broadly dismiss a style when it exists outside of the mainstream. Metal, to your point, has never been mainstream. It exists in its own universe, still largely untouched by the pop ethos. So, I think your assessment is spot on.

In terms of the chart success, country has found its way near the top of the charts four different times.

In the early 1960s, a style sometimes dubbed “countrypolitan” found success (e.g., “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own” by Connie Francis).

In the 1970s, a country style closer to soft rock again crossed over (e.g., “Delta Dawn” by Helen Reddy, “Top of the World” by The Carpenters).

In the 1990s, country also resurged with the superstardom of such cowboy hat-donning singers like Garth Brooks.

Then in recent years, country has again found success, often through melding with contemporary hip-hop and pop production (e.g., “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen).

All that said, I think the country-est number one of all-time is “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver. Not only does it have a rip-roaring fiddle, but the two-stomping rhythm and lyrics celebrating the simple life on the farm are as country as you can get.

Despite Debby Harry rapping a verse on Blondie’s “Rapture” in 1981, hip-hop didn’t have chart-topping success until the 1990s. Since then, it’s had so much success, it’s hard to select the rap-iest number one. If I had to choose, my mind would go to “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio, “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, “In da Club” by 50 Cent, “Gold Digger” by Kanye West, and maybe “squabble up” by Kendrick Lamar.

I don’t think a true metal song has ever hit number one. There have been some hard rockers to do so, though, especially in the 1980s. “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. “Sweet Child O’Mine” by Guns N’ Roses. “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake. I think the heaviest moments on a number one are Eddie Van Halen’s guitar solo on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” the distorted interlude on Grand Funk’s “The Loco-Motion,” and an oddly fuzzy solo on Lou Christie’s 1966 Frankie Valli-pastiche “Lightnin’ Strikes.” I guess Olivia Rodrigo gets a little heavy on “good 4 u,” but I think that song owes more to punk than metal.

I can think of a few songs where the live version is the most popular version: “Maybe I’m Amazed,” the 10,000 Maniacs version of “Because the Night,” the Frampton hits. How does that happen? Is it a fluke? And why doesn’t it seem to happen anymore, or does it?

This is very much not a fluke. It seems strange from the contemporary perspective because live music has fundamentally changed over the last few decades. As many pop stars perform to backing tracks, sometimes with vocals included, most people are going to see a show for a vibe more than to hear their favorite songs recreated.

This is why you almost never even see big stars release live albums today. What’s the point if you’re just playing over the recording? I’d also argue that this is why hip-hop specifically has almost no live album tradition. Frankly, the only great live hip-hop album that I can think of is when Jay-Z and The Roots played MTV Unplugged.

I also think this shift is an example of a deeper trend where people cannot differentiate between songs and recordings. Before recorded music, we wouldn’t associate songs with artists because songs weren’t fixed. The artist was whoever was in front of you performing the music. Recording changed this. People began to associate compositions with performers. As recordings have become more accessible (i.e., the entire history of recorded music is in your pocket), most people don’t even realize that songs are not fixed objects. Truly great live music requires you to remember that compositions are flexible.

Of course, decades ago some live albums were just a cash grab. But many artists had a problem where the confines of the studio did not reflect the power of their music. The Grateful Dead is obviously an example of this, but many others also come to mind, like the Allman Brothers Band or Peter Frampton.

Today, live is an afterthought for most people, especially when you can get famous without ever playing a concert. Decades ago, you had to play live if you wanted a career. You only discovered the studio after getting a record deal.

