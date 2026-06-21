Chris here. Between my wedding, honeymoon, and all related matters, I will be pretty busy throughout this month. Because of that, some friends have volunteered to take over this newsletter while I’m away. Today’s piece comes from Alex Walker, the writer behind The Bargin Bin, a newsletter about “cultural miscellany.”

A week ago, we featured a piece from John Taylor about British superstars who never crossed over in the US. I thought this paired well with Alex Walker’s piece about how British music seems to be crossing over less than ever before in America. If you enjoy his analysis, subscribe to his newsletter.

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What’s Behind the Declining Chart Performance of British Music in America

By Alex Walker

In 2024, for the first time in 2 decades, the IFPI’s worldwide year-end sales charts lacked any British representation in its top 10 best-sellers. This was true for both singles and albums. So, was this a one off, or does it speak to a broader decline in British music on the global stage? Until Harry Styles rode in with “Aperture” only a few months ago, the last time a British act hit number one on the Billboard charts was when Sam Smith and Kim Petras topped the charts in October 2022.

Between 2010 and 2026, 23 songs released by or featuring British artists hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. That might sound like a lot, but that number was closer to 70 in only 10 years. As a matter of fact, in the summer of 1985 alone, the UK produced more number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 than in the entire 2000s. Over the past several decades, Britain has slowly tumbled off the American charts.

Why? It’s not like the British record industry is somehow languishing. There’s certainly popular and critically acclaimed work being released. Charli XCX’s Brat didn’t generate a number one, but it was about as close to a monocultural blockbuster album as anything comes in the 2020s.

Olivia Dean took home the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2025 and Lola Young claimed Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy at the same show. It’s clearly not supply that’s the issue. Tut for whatever reason, commercial breakthrough for UK acts at the top of the US charts isn’t as pervasive as it was in the middle part of the 20th century.

To untangle the reason behind the UK’s declining performance at the top of American charts, the natural place to start looking is the history of the transatlantic music industry, and the periods when Britannia ruled the airwaves.

The History of British Music in America

In 1962, the English band The Tornados released the single “Telstar,” a track named after the satellite of the same name. Despite lacking vocals, “Telstar” would go to number one in both the UK and the US.

“Telstar” wasn’t the first British composition to go to number one in the US—that honour was claimed a decade earlier by Vera Lynn’s “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart.” No, “Telstar” wasn’t even the first British single to reach number one on the US charts that year. Mr. Acker Bilk, an old-school jazz vocalist and clarinetist, had achieved that feat, becoming only the second artist to do so after Vera Lynn’s early 1950s crossover success.

But despite this, “Telstar” marks the beginning of something as strange and new as the space-age telecommunications computer it was named after. “Telstar” was the first English rock record to go number one, and by that measure, it was the first foot-soldier in what would come to be known as the British Invasion.

Because after The Tornadoes closed out 1962 with the last number one of the year, the remainder of the 1960s would put Vera Lynn and Mr. Acker Bilk completely in the rearview mirror as a new generation of British acts racked up a total of over 30 number ones.

The Beatles alone represented 55 weeks of chart dominance between 1964, when “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” first hit number one, and the end of the decade. But they were simply the beachhead for acts like The Rolling Stones, The Animals, Herman’s Hermits, Peter and Gordon, Manfred Mann, Petula Clark, Freddie and the Dreamers, Wayne Fontana and The Mindbenders, Dave Clark Five, Donovan, The New Vaudeville Band, and Lulu. And that’s just the artists that hit number one.

The broader invasion phenomenon included such names as The Yardbirds, The Who, the Kinks, The Pretty Things, Dusty Springfield, Chad and Jeremy, The Hollies, The Spencer Davis Group, The Moody Blues, Van Morrison, The Zombies, and many other groups. This was a flourishing of British culture on such a scale that were future paleoanthropologists to study this era divorced from context and first hand accounts, they would be forgiven for thinking that the US had in fact been actually invaded and occupied by a massive migrating horde of Brits.

The background to all of this revolutionary music back in the UK was the Swinging Sixties, a time of innovation, exuberance and experimentation from fashion to music. The Sixties established the nation as the global capital of a new era of culture.

And while WWII may have ended in 1945, for most Brits, the country would spend another 14 years shaking off the experience of the war across the economy and civil society.

Rationing, for instance, largely considered a wartime phenomenon in the US, lasted in the UK until 1954.

Conscription to the armed forces continued until the very last years of the 1950s and wasn’t completely unwound until 1963.

Inflation had spiked in the early part of the decade, but collapsed down to below 2% around 1960 and wouldn’t hit its 1950s highs again until the late 1960s.

Combine the end of rationing, Britain’s late 1950s economic boom, and the end of conscription with the fact that the UK baby-boom statistically peaked in 1946, and you had an unprecedentedly large population of young men and women entering adulthood, all at the same time as the economy was exploding, the responsibilities of war and reconstruction were falling away, and world markets were once again able to provide the levels of consumer goods they had before the second world war, and more.

The rock and roll and blues of the 1950s was making its mark in the UK as well as America. In the US, the genre was thriving, though notably held back by racism. Although there had been a Black presence on the charts during that decade, with artists like Fats Domino going to number one, their performance on the pop chart was still minor in comparison to their outsized cultural influence. In the UK, it merged with the local skiffle movement to create a new style of rock music which was then able to sell those sounds back to the US, this time performed chiefly by White musicians.

If the 1960s invasion was defined by post-war exuberance, then the 1980s wave was a similar reaction to the drudgery and austerity of 1970s Britain. The country was still in an economic funk brought on by early Thatcherite experiments in monetarist policy. However, by the time new British pop arrived in the US in 1982, the British economy had reached an inflection point at which Thatcher’s maniacal binge of privatization was starting to yield some tentative, if short term, economic gains. The deluge of British pop records was a sustained phenomenon which didn’t peak until well into 1986, at which point Britain’s economy had decisively turned around.

Whereas the Swinging Sixties had fused blues and rock and roll with skiffle, this time the musical import was the American disco of the late 1970s, which then combined with what was left of punk in Britain. All told, 70 songs from Britain would end up hitting the top of the Hot 100 that decade, with New Romantic groups like Spandau Ballet defining the sound of Top 40 radio, alongside hits like “Rio,” “Don’t You Want Me,” “Come On Eileen,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and “Karma Chameleon.” Defining and shared traits of these second invasion groups was an ostentatiousness and an embrace of electronic sounds.

One commonly cited reason for the breakthrough of British artists in this period is also the rise of MTV. Famously, the very first video played on the channel was “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the British group The Buggles, and indeed the relative lack of music videos from American bands compared to British bands meant that British acts were played far more frequently on this new channel.

In fact, of the first 10 videos played on MTV, which at the time was still only broadcast to an American audience, six were by UK acts.

A Pattern in Invasions

So, what can we take away from this history? Amazingly, this phenomenon of a new musical style pioneered by Black Americans, being reinterpreted through a British local music scene, thriving during a time of economic turnaround and then being sold back to the US, is true of both the invasions.

The turn away from music videos in American music can be read as a rejection of artifice more broadly and anything considered to be too glossy or pop-y, an extension of the anti-disco movement. Just as racial segregation had tried to stem the tide of blues and rock and roll, events like Disco Demolition Night showed the popular disdain for disco, which still faced heavy structural obstacles in the US.

Contemporary industry professionals have been quite frank about the degree to which US radio stations pivoted away from disco following the event, during which tens of thousands of angry baseball fans demonstrated their displeasure at the rising influence of the genre. This downturn in US radio’s willingness to serve audiences this style of music in 1979 and 1980 mirrored the unwillingness of musical institutions in the late 1950s to platform African-American musicians to white audiences.

Meanwhile, the bands that made up much of the second British invasion were bands whose presentation and musical stylings alike embraced newness and androgyny, colourful makeup and hairstyles, outre fashion and synths. And if one half of this music’s heritage was post-punk, then the other was disco. Similar to how Howlin’ Wolf’s tour of the UK in 1958 had introduced electric blues to a young British skiffle audience who had already embraced the spirit of rebellion and wanted to produce their own vernacular music, disco entered the UK in the aftermath of punk, the Winter of Discontent and a different sort of rebelliousness.

The UK faced its own racial struggles at the time, but there seems to have been less of a resistance among British popular musicians to embrace the electric innovations and bold styles associated with this new trend. Racism was a structural problem in both the UK, which experienced race riots in the 1970s and was reckoning with the social exclusion of the Windrush Generation, and the US. Whether Britain simply lacked the particular institutions to exclude this type of music, or whether the physical distance somehow allowed for disco to be understood as something less racially coded in the UK, I’m neither sure nor qualified to speak on. But, regardless of the reason, it seems clear that while the industry in America retreated from disco, the British music industry embraced it and iterated on it.

Why Didn’t The British Keep Invading?

Alright, so it would seem to me that there’s something vaguely resembling a pattern. The youthful spirit of rebellion brought on by changing times, the transition from austerity to relative prosperity, a repressed and innovative musical export from America meets a thriving local music scene and boom … British invasion. But if this dynamic explains why the 1960s and 1980s invasions happened, can we use it to understand why there were no invasions in the 1990s, 2000s, or 2010s?

Taking our established model, let’s try and plug in some new variables. British economy. While it’s in an absolute state now, it’s easy to forget that both the late 1990s and the early 2010s were actually periods of genuine popular enthusiasm about the prospects of the damp little island.

In the 1990s, Tony Blair’s rise to power after a period of conservative government coincided with a strong economy. While an exciting surge of new tech adoption would end up becoming the Dot Com Bubble, they didn’t know that in 1998 and the nation was riding high.

What about the domestic music scene? British music in the 1990s was a phenomenon, one that burned so hot and bright that its halcyon glow still lingers when “Don’t Look Back in Anger” comes on in the AM at a house-party full of Millennial Brits. This song stimulates a sort of Manchurian Candidate programming in English people. You watch as the weight of the cost of living crisis, five prime ministers in eight years, Brexit, the 2008 financial crisis, and New Labour all start melting away and they congregate in the the living room of some semi-detached new-build, channeling the tribal ebullience of some long-gone Brythonic society.

But unlike in the 1960s and 1080s, the sub-culture du jour in America did not need a British vessel this time around. Perhaps in a different version of history, CD’s make their way from the PNW—where the burgeoning DIY rock scene was producing acts like Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Bikini Kill—to London, where it would fuse with the ancestor species that would later become Britpop and develop a UK version of grunge, which, when unleashed on the unwitting suburban population of the United States would have an impact comparable to that of The Beatles 30 years earlier. But this didn’t happen. Grunge blew up on its own in the US.

The same problem might be said to be the reason behind the absence of a genuine 2010s invasion. Recovering from the 2008 recession, the UK in the early 2010s was actually in a pretty successful spot with regards to exporting pop-culture more broadly. You’ll remember this as the era of Sherlock and the Matt Smith version of Doctor Who, along with early Adele and One Direction. But while Adele and One Direction certainly did make it big in the US, their success was more of a one-off.

Rap was the dominant music genre, and I would argue the dominant cultural force of the 2010s. Its complete takeover of the charts, both in its own right and by reimagining the sonic palette of its adjacent genres, was truly a phenomenon and one whose influence is still pervasive. In 2016, rap and hip-hop and Southern hip-hop were the 3rd, 7th, most popular genres on Spotify, respectively. In 2023, rap was 2nd, beaten only by pop; hip-hop was 5th.

From the outset, rap has been a transatlantic phenomenon, traveling from the Bronx to London very early in its history. But with the exception of a few outliers like Monie Love or Slick Rick, Britain has never quite produced a rap act capable of sustaining the hold on audiences across the Atlantic. What the UK does have, instead, is a more insular but nevertheless thriving rap scene. Acts like Dave, Skepta, Stormzy, and Central Cee have more than reached a saturation point of fame in their homeland, one that you would expect could provide a platform for overseas expansion.

But none of them have managed to quite establish a foothold on the US charts. It’s not that UK rap is fundamentally different. Though it is distinct and has its own history, it would be hard to argue that the difference between London and New York sounds is more notable than between New York and one of the many other regional sounds of the US. The American mainstream has room enough for drill, g-funk, trap, screw tapes, and Bay Area but not, it would seem, grime, UK drill or UK rap.

And while rap had originally been a hyper-regional genre, by the time it truly took over American popular music, the idea that these regional styles could be adopted across the country, hybridized, mixed or coexist within single artists had long since been demonstrated by the likes of Jay-Z and Drake.



So, the pattern that seemed to be emerging when considering the 1960s and 1980s invasions breaks down as time goes on. In the 1990s, this is possibly attributable to British rock getting crowded out and forced into embracing its own difference, thus becoming Britpop.

In the 2010s the explanation is more unclear. My original thought was that while the UK did produce big rappers in this era, they may have come along slightly too late to capitalise off of the surge in rap listenership, and the market was already saturated with Americans. British artists, like Tinie Tempah and Dizzee Rascal could thus be popular in the UK without any noticeable presence in the US.

The Language Premium

It’s possible that, in addition to the historical contingencies discussed above, there’s another explanation. Namely, the expansion of the English language and the globalization of popular culture.

In the middle of the 20th century, English artists enjoyed a certain competitive advantage in capturing audiences in America, that being their shared language. The fact that the two countries are both made up predominantly of native English speakers made cultural diffusion simpler.

In the 21st century, however, this competitive advantage was lessened in two separate but related ways.

First, the comparative advantage of language decreased in a world that’s increasingly fluent in English. If we take K-pop as an example, we can see that non-Anglophone countries are more than capable of producing English language hits. Of the 10 number ones by K-pop artists in the 2020s, all of them incorporated English language lyrics.

The UK no longer enjoys privileged access to US markets via language. But it goes beyond the language that the music is produced in. Much of the reggaeton music that is popular in the US is still performed in Spanish. But its stylings and forms are heavily inspired by hip-hop. The increased proliferation of American culture, which accompanies an increased fluency in the English language abroad, makes it easier for foreign audiences to internalize that culture and iterate or even revolutionize it in much the same way that the UK did in previous invasions.

Second, as the audience base becomes more international, that advantage is worth less, with a smaller percentage of the global audience being native English speakers. It’s no longer just American and European audiences who are buying and streaming music. The relative decline in European and North American listenership fell from 74% to 49% in that period.

At the same time, new genres became increasingly visible and popular on streaming platforms. Genres that did not crack the top 25 most popular genres in 2016 but did in 2023, include urbano latino, trap latino, reggaeton, and filmi. Genres that were once consigned to the margins are now able to compete on a more level playing field.

But if we’re talking about American chart performance, why does it matter that other countries make up a larger share of Spotify listenership? Well, since Spotify and other major streamers are the primary vehicle for music distribution, recommendation, and platforming in this era, and because their interfaces and algorithms reinforce popular music by serving it to other users, this non-Anglophone music is discovered and shared across borders. The massive rise in users outside the US brings with it increased visibility of those audience’s preferred music to US listeners.

K-pop and reggaeton are in a sense doing what British acts did very successfully in the 1960s and 1980s, repackaging American music and selling it back to them. But the UK failed to capitalize on this trend with rap in the same way that they had managed with blues and disco. The same crowding out that we noted with grunge in the 1990s could be said to also have affected British rap in the 2010s and 2020s.

K-pop and reggaeton are in a sense doing what British acts did very successfully in the 60s and 80s repackaging American music and selling it back to them. But the UK failed to really capitalize on this trend with rap in the same way that they had managed with blues and disco.

Taken together, these factors—mismatch of American appetites and British production in 1990s rock and 2010s rap, the rise of competing non-Anglo-American genres, and the decreased value of a shared native language—explain the relative decline of British music on the American charts. But, as we said from the outset, this has not been accompanied by a commensurate decline in the output of amazing British music.

Making it in America has long been a yardstick of success for musicians globally, due to the perceived cultural prestige and the sheer monetary reward. As music writer David Rimmer wrote in his book on the second British Invasion Like Punk Never Happened: The Culture Club and the New Pop:

Breaking America was what everyone wanted to do, not just for the money, though that was most of it, but also because if you made it in America then you … made it.

Still, it seems rather like the consistent ability of British acts to do so in the previous century had less to do with the inherent quality of the music than a well-timed confluence of structural, material, and cultural factors. As long as Britain is able to continue to produce music of quality, I think that obsession over chart performance in America is ultimately not a particularly useful way of gauging Britain’s cultural vibrancy.

Is there a takeaway? If there is one, and if this discussion on British music in America is in fact valid in its assumptions, it’s probably that while so many of the factors that led to the invasions were coincidental, there was always a substrate of incredible boundary pushing artistry active to seize its opportunity when the time came. And this artistry won big commercially and aesthetically when it found a way to be both rooted and curious about the world abroad.

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