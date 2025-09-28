Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

Nigel A. Campbell
4h

I agree that 1975 was the best year for music, in what was arguably the best decade for music. Disco was making movements on the charts and in clubs—I remember The Hustle was a dance must-do if you wanted to impress the ladies, having two left feet was not going to work—and if Stevie Wonder had not taken a year off, Songs in the Key of Life would have come out that year too. One can only imagine. Those transitional years, from boyhood to manhood, were the best, and that decade's soundtrack has never been usurped.

Larry Ogintz
5h

Love your stuff Chris but IMHO 1969 has:

Abbey Road

Led Zeppelin

Allman Brothers

Grateful Dead Working Man's Dead

Blind Faith

Credence

The Band

Rolling Stones Let It Bleed

Crosby, Still and Nash

That being said, 1975 is up there!

