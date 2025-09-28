If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

Today’s newsletter is another mailbag edition of Can’t Get Much Higher, or the newsletter where I answer reader questions. This month we cover questions about the greatest musical decade, why people are forgetting Mariah Carey’s “Dream Lover,” if pop songs are getting shorter, and so much more.

What is your favorite decade in music? Sorry if it’s been asked before! - Carol

I don’t think this has ever been asked. So, no apology necessary. And even if it were previously asked, I don’t think any musical question requires an apology. (Unless you asked me to rank every song in the Herman’s Hermits catalog. I wouldn’t make my worst enemy do that.)

The dumb answer to this question is that every decade has great stuff. Across any ten-year period, there is usually a tremendous amount of innovation and evolution. I’m sure that’s the case even across decades I know very little about, like the 1920s. But, again, that’s a dumb answer. If I had to choose, I’d probably go with the 1970s.

There was incredible depth and variety across the rock universe (e.g., Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones)

Disco and punk, two revolutionary genres, emerged

Many of my favorite singer-songwriters found great success in the decade’s first half (e.g., Jim Croce, Carole King)

FM radio transformed the musical variety heard on the airwaves

Of course, there was a bunch of music that also sucked in the 1970s. While discos highs were incredibly high (e.g., “Don’t Leave Me This Way” by Thelma Houston), the lows were dismal (e.g., “Disco Duck” by Rick Dees). And many bland ballads (e.g., “Don’t Give Up on Us” by David Soul, “I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John) also found mass appeal. But that’s the case with every decade.

I know you didn’t get this specific, but I think 1975 is also my favorite year in music. Here’s just a handful of albums that came out that year: Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks, Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti, David Bowie’s Young Americans, ABBA’s self-titled record, Elton John’s Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger, the Bee Gees Main Course, Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled record, Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run, Donna Summer’s Love to Love You Baby, Kiss’s Alive!, Heart’s Dreamboat Annie, Patti Smith’s Horses, Paul Simon’s Still Crazy After All These Years, and Queen’s A Night at the Opera. I challenge you to find a better year than that!

How is a double album officially defined? I own several albums which were originally released as a single LP and then released as a 2-LP set, or which were originally released as a 2-LP set on vinyl but only a single disc on CD. - Jacob

This answer is kind of boring. A double album emerged during the days of vinyl LPs. If an album couldn’t fit on a single LP (i.e., 40-60 minutes), then it would be pressed to two. Ta-da! You have a double album. The Wikipedia page on the topic actually sums this up pretty well:

A double album (or double record) is an audio album, generally a compilation album, that spans two units of the primary medium in which it is sold, typically either records or compact disc. A double album is usually, though not always, released as such because the recording is longer than the capacity of the medium.

So, if an album were originally made for vinyl and pressed to two discs, but can now fit on a single CD, then I’d probably still call it a “double album.” In the digital age, most of these terms (e.g., EP, LP, double album) skeuomorphs. You could theoretically put a 500 song album on your website. It doesn’t have to be divided into discs. Still, these terms from the physical era are a useful way to categorize things, especially when it comes to length.

What has been the passage of the “championship belt” of greatest active popular music artist until today? For example, you might have Miles Davis, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, and so on. Also, who had it longest? -Lorenzo

This is (of course) debatable, but let’s say that “championship belt” artists are those who have a well regarded body of work across a long career, especially when it comes to albums, have achieved some level of commercial success, and were at one time the envy of every other artist.

Under this definition, I think I would consider all of the following artists: Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Radiohead, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé.

Was Miles Davis one of the “championship belt” holders of the 20th century?

Who held the “belt” for the longest period of time? I know The Beatles weren’t together for that long in absolute terms, but I think you could make the case that it was them purely because for that short 7 to 8 year period, they really were the center of the musical world.

If you’re looking for more on this topic, check out my pieces “How Unprecedented is Taylor Swift’s Popularity?” and “The Hardest Thing for A Musician to Do.” I think each provides a little bit more color to an unending debate like this one.

Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover” spent eight weeks at the top of the charts, making it one of her most successful songs. Yet it currently ranks only 32nd among her most-listened-to tracks on Spotify. Why might that be? - Adam

First of all, “Dreamlover” being ranked that low is a shame. It’s one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs and, to my ear, better than songs that have more streams, like “Obsessed,” “Touch My Body,” and “My All.”

Frankly, this isn’t that strange, though. Artists’ critical and commercial successes often diverge. My favorite artist is Bruce Springsteen. I think “Backstreets” is one of his greatest compositions, yet it’s been streamed fewer times than “Waitin’ On A Sunny Day,” “Secret Garden,” and “Sad Eyes.” Sure, I like all of those songs, but I think they are far inferior to “Backstreets.”

But let’s turn back to Mariah Carey. Why hasn’t “Dreamlover” fared as well in the streams game despite its initial chart success? It probably comes down to a few reasons:

People Like It Less: This sounds obvious, but tastes evolve. The best-selling song of 1965 was “Wooly Bully” by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs. That same year saw the release of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” The Beatles’ “Help!,” The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” and The Temptations’ “My Girl,” among others. “Wooly Bully” currently sits at 25 million streams. Those others respectively sit at 875 million, 378 million, 179 million, and 1.2 billion. “Wooly Bully” is a fun song, but the people of 1965 got it wrong! It Wasn’t Featured Prominently in Contemporary Media: Songs often resurge when they are featured prominently in a movie or television show. For example, Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” resurged a few years ago when it was used in a popular TikTok trend. “Dreamlover” hasn’t been blessed by something like that. The Algorithm Doesn’t Favor It: Much streaming on Spotify is passive, the platform’s algorithms serving up songs that it sees fit in certain situations. Many songs have benefited from this. Despite being released to relative obscurity, Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” is one of the most streamed songs in the history of Spotify. It’s less popular on Apple Music. Spotify’s algorithms just love the song.

If it’s any consolation, I don’t think Mariah Carey is hurting for cash whether you listen to “Dreamlover” or not. According to Billboard, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” generates close to $9 million per year. As the saying goes, “Write a holiday classic, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

I’m interested to see if there’s any correlation between song length and popularity. I recognize that in the very early days of physical only media that song lengths were more or less dictated by the limits of media types, but I’m really interested in anything else you might have observed on this topic. - Christopher

Lucky for you, I tracked this throughout my book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. I’ll save some of the discussion for chapters ten and twelve of the book, but your intuition is spot on. Song length in the pop world is strongly influenced by technological constraints and financial incentives.

Credit: Cailiegh Nerney

