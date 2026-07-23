Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
18h

Radio still exists?

I’m only half joking.

My favorite “broken by radio” story is “Hanky Panky” by Tommy James & the Shondells. Recorded for a small label in 1964, dies, plucked out of a bin by a Pittsburgh DJ, picked up by Roulette, James has to find a new Shondells because the old one didn’t exist anymore, goes to No. 1.

But that’s when radio stations were truly independent and not all owned by three companies - and weren’t competing against streaming and everything else.

I don’t envy new artists these days. I guess there’s always Bandcamp.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Yuleology's avatar
Yuleology
1d

I love this deep dive on the changing relationship between radio and top hits.

I remember hearing that Sheriff song in the Sirius Top 40 80s countdown recently, and they told the story about how it appeared so many years earlier which is fascinating.

I just ordered and received your Uncharted Territory book, and I’m looking forward to exploring more musical info!

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