Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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AJDeiboldt's avatar
AJDeiboldt
16h

Thank you Chris for letting me do this, I much appreciate it!

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
8h

I would put in a vote from some of Willy Nelson’s 1970’s albums like “Red Headed Stranger”, and my favorite “Phases and Stages”.

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