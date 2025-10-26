Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
12h

"Among music made by popular artists, the supply is so massive that you can always find a cheap copy of the most celebrated albums."

Having sold things on Discogs, I can tell you this is wrong. There are rare pressings of popular albums that people search for. I never knew what "dead wax" was until I got on there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture