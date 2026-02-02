Can't Get Much Higher

Bob Olhsson
10hEdited

In the late '60s, we were very concerned at Motown that the Grammys were racist. Our answer was to have every qualified person in the company join the Chicago chapter. By the next year's Grammys, a number of Black artists had been nominated. Years later I learned that a rush of black members from all over the country had joined at that time. Because people are nominated by members, the balance of membership can make quite a difference. To its credit, the academy has been working very hard to diversify its membership and it's making a huge difference.

Ande Flavelle
14h

Very interesting, as well as informative, as always. 👍

