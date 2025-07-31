The publication of my debut book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves is fast approaching. As previously noted, it’s a data-driven history of popular music covering the period from 1958 to 2025. But what’s also fun is that at the end of each chapter, I include a blurb about the best and worst songs from each era. Here, for example, is what I wrote about Michael Damian’s “Rock On,” one of the worst number one hits of the late 1980s:

It feels like soap opera star Michael Damian wanted to deliver a grand message on this song. But all he does is paint vague, nostalgic images of the 1950s and then intone, “Rock on!” There’s nothing wrong with that on the surface. But Damian’s seriousness makes it feel like a parody gone wrong.

Damian’s song is very 1980s in how it became popular. First, Damian had a leading role in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. Second, it was featured in the 1989 teen film Dream a Little Dream. This is doubly illustrative of how movies and television shaped the hits of the 1980s. But do they still have that power today? Let’s find out.

Pre-Order My Book

Can Hollywood Still Write Hit Songs?

By Chris Dalla Riva

When I interviewed Bowling For Soup’s Jaret Reddick a few months ago, I asked him why his music is laden with references to pop culture figures. Here’s what he told me:

Because I’m a kid of the 1980s. Back then, everything from movies and clothing and songs was bigger than life. We also didn’t have instant access to those things. So, when you got access to it, like going to the movie theater, it was an event. Songs and music videos were the same way. It was this big, grandiose thing when a new video from your favorite artist would premiere … I think that’s why I make those references so much.

Reddick is getting at something important. When MTV was ascendent in the 1980s, it not only shaped music videos but how music interacted with image everywhere, including Hollywood. Movies, like Flashdance, were made to run like 100-minute advertisements for new songs rather than as pieces of cinema. Television shows, like Miami Vice, were much the same. But music’s relationship with the visual arts is much longer and more interesting than just the MTV era.

Let’s first go back to the 1940s. Back then, there was an intimate connection between Hollywood, Broadway, and the records that people bought. In fact, between 1942 and 1944, 63% of number one hits were written for or featured in a movie or play. As rock ‘n’ roll was ascendent in the mid-1950s, this connection would slowly break down. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, you almost never saw more than 12% of number one hits come from a movie, television show, or play. Of course, there were outliers — like when Saturday Night Fever spawned a ton of hits in 1978 — but that was not the norm.

Things changed when MTV came around. As music videos became the key thing that made a hit, the connection between movies, television, and music began to strengthen again. Though there were significant ebbs and flows, you regularly saw more than 20% of hits coming from movies and television shows during the 1980s and 1990s, with the level peaking at 33% between 1993 and 1995. (I should note that the Broadway-pop hit connection was largely dead by 1960.)

It is worth noting that while these forms of visual media were vital to making hit songs in both the 1940s and 1980s, the way the music interacted with those visuals was very different. As I wrote a few weeks ago when exploring music biopics, most songs coming from movies in the 1940s were coming from musicals. This was very different from the 1980s when songs functioned more like score or soundtrack. A great example of this is when Michael J. Fox skateboards to school with Huey Lewis’s “The Power of Love” playing in the background in Back to the Future.

Things changed again after the turn of the millennium. Since 2000, there have been fewer songs coming from these forms of visual media that were so vital during the 20th century. In fact, from 2007 to 2013, there were 0 number one hits that came from a movie, television show, or play. Since then, things have not improved much. In most years since 2013, fewer than 5% of number one hits came from a movie, television show, or play. What changed?

As the internet has become niche-ified and cable television has splintered, listeners have more ways than ever to discover new music. Rather than heading to your local record shop after hearing a song over the end credits of the latest blockbuster, you might boot up Spotify if your favorite YouTuber has a slick beat playing in the background of their video.

Furthermore, with the rise of TikTok, video remains as important as ever in defining the songs that people listen to. But Hollywood executives no longer hold the power to launch a career. It’s random kids dancing in their bedrooms, defining the newest wave of internet memes.

This becomes extremely clear when you look at the nominees for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards over the years. The nominees of the 1940s and 1950s are littered with classics. “When You Wish Upon a Star.” “White Christmas.” “That's Amore.” “Que Sera, Sera.” The same cannot be said of recent years, though. In fact, if you look across the last decade, there will probably be very few nominees you are familiar with.

Winners of Best Original Song at the Academy Awards from the last few years

Does this matter? Not necessarily. Songwriters always flock to whichever medium will get their songs heard. In the 1940s and 1980s, that was Hollywood movies. Today, that’s not the case. People chase influencer placements on TikTok rather than sync placements in films.

Still, I think it is illustrative of the declining prominence of cinema in our society. I love movies. I love going to the theater. I love watching at home. And I think a healthy film industry will always be coupled with a healthy music industry surrounding it. Here’s to hoping that future generations will continue to acknowledge the power of film and music.

A New One

"Carousel Blues" by Mokotow

2025 - Ambient

Though he came up making blues music, Mokotow has, in his own words, traded “volume for presence, embracing stillness and restraint.” You can hear how apt that description is on “Carousel Blues,” his first single in 7 years. With sparse, ambient textures, the song could perfectly soundtrack a person wandering on the precipice of insanity.

An Old One

"Missing You" by John Waite

Soft Rock - 1984

Of course, MTV was vital in breaking songs in the 1980s, another television show also had hit-making power: Miami Vice. Allegedly pitched as “MTV cops,” the show was known to feature tons of popular musicians and songs. John Waite’s sultry ballad “Missing You” gained more exposure when it featured on season one, episode three of the show. While there are tons of vocalists that I adore, there is something about John Waite’s rasp that will always move me.

If you enjoyed this piece, consider ordering my book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. The book chronicles how I listened to every number one hit in history and used what I learned during the journey to write a data-driven history of popular music from 1958 through today.

Pre-Order My Book