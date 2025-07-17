Can't Get Much Higher

Brendon
5m

Allowing any and all album tracks to be eligible for the chart has created some wild results... as much as I've grown to love Talyor Swift (I was one of those rock snob guys who needed Ryan Adams to hip me to her talent as a song writer... something that went from just embarrassing to kind of icky and gross if you have followed his career/creep behaviour the past half decade). I don't know if allowing a major artist to just take the entire top 10 is a good thing:

https://www.billboard.com/lists/taylor-swift-hot-100-top-14-fortnight-post-malone-record/swifts-record-breaking-streak-of-albums-with-hot-100-no-1s/

The first 5 or 6 tracks almost certainly deserve their chart position, but by the mid-point of the album I suspect tracks are charting because people have left the album playing. Maybe it's just a reflection of my lack of stamina but I'll often be listening to albums I've owned for years and realise... wow, track 9 is great, never really actively engaged with it before!

Looking forward to your book Mr. Chris... big fan of nerdy chart stuff!

Rick Ellis
25m

I suspect one huge factor in the slowdown in new "hits" is that with the consolidation in everything from radio to music labels to streaming, the mechanisms for discovery have been wrung out of the system.

That's one reason why you're seeing random songs become at least mid-sized hits from Tik Tok or other social media. It's one of the few places where people can hear something unexpected and fall in love with the track.

It's sad, but there is a near zero chance that the modern equivalent of an odd song like "Rock Me Amadeus" could become a hit in 2025.

