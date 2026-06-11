Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
1d

Fun article! Great job defining what makes a song epic. Here are a few more I'd add to the list:

Band on the Run - Paul McCartney & Wings

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant - Billy Joel

Baker Street - Gerry Rafferty

Paradise By the Dashboard Light - Meat Loaf

You Oughta Know - Alanis Morissette

Ray of Light - Madonna

Livin' La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin

Smooth - Santana/Rob Thomas

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Samuel Thyr's avatar
Samuel Thyr
17h

Amazing article, and great to critique the pop-as-universally-commercial idea

I feel like Phoebe Bridgers’ I Know the End could count as epic - slow build, tempo changes, esoteric themes, immense key change with screaming

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