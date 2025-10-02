For those readers in the New York City area, I want to invite you to come out to the release party for my book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves, on November 14, 2025. This is going to be a super cool event. I will be sitting down for a conversation with

“Happy Birthday” Stinks

By Chris Dalla Riva

Before the website Tedium published a short excerpt from my book about the debates that surrounded the rise of the drum machine, the site’s proprietor, Ernie Smith, read the entire book. And he liked it! Though I traverse decades of popular music, he noted that he laughed at very brief aside I make in Chapter 6:

“Happy Birthday” stinks. Next time we write a song that we force people to sing in groups many times a year, let’s not put an octave leap in the melody.

I think one of the fun parts about the book is that while it is filled with serious discussions, those discussions stand side-by-side with weird observations and irreverent quips.

That said, I really do have distaste for “Happy Birthday.” No, I’m not going to protest singing it at a party. In fact, I’ll probably give you a rousing rendition. I really just hate when society picks a song to sing in groups with any degree of regularity that I don’t think is very good.

This is also why I’ve complained about “The Star-Spangled Banner” in this newsletter. While “Happy Birthday” is much easier to sing than “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as I noted, the octave leap in the melody (i.e., “happy birth-day”) isn’t doing the tone-deaf public any favors.

Though I’m happy to continue lambasting the musical merits of “Happy Birthday,” I think my real hatred for the song is how it spent decades as an undue financial burden on society.

How “Happy Birthday” Stole Your Money

Before Natalie Cole left the set of The Wendy Williams Show on February 5, 2010, Williams stopped the famed singer. “One last thing before you go,” Williams began. “We had extra money in the budget this week. We paid $700 to say happy birthday. You got to pay for the song. Come on, audience. Let’s not waste the money.” The audience then proceeded to sing “Happy Birthday” to Natalie Cole.

This exchange suggests a handful of questions. Who was Wendy Williams paying to allow her to sing “Happy Birthday” on national television? Why did it cost $700? More importantly, why did she have to pay anyone anything? To understand, you need to go back to 1893, 119 years before Natalie Cole sat down on Wendy Williams’ couch.

Around that time, two sisters named Patty and Mildred Hill decided they were going to compose some songs for children. This made sense. Patty was a kindergarten teacher interested in new educational methods and Mildred was a composer. By teaming up, the two could write songs, Patty could share them with her young students, and then they could refine them as needed. During this process, they came up with a composition titled “Good Morning To All.”

When you listen to “Good Morning To All,” you’ll notice two things. First, it sounds like it was written for a group of kindergarten students. Second, it has the exact same melody as “Happy Birthday.” The Hill sisters would soon publish this proto-birthday song in a collection of songs call Song Stories for the Kindergarten.

But, again, “Good Morning To All” was not “Happy Birthday.” While the two share a melody, they have different lyrics. It seems that within a decade of “Good Morning To All” being published, it was adapted as a birthday song with the lyrics we are all familiar with (i.e., “Happy birthday to you”). This is where the story takes the turn that resulted in Wendy Williams having to pay to sing the song on television.

Former talk show host and “Happy Birthday” singer, Wendy Williams

In 1935, Jessica Hill, the sister of Patty and Mildred, authorized the Clayton F. Summy Company to publish a version of “Good Morning To All” with the melody set to “Happy Birthday.” Jessica, as a part owner of the copyright of Song Stories for the Kindergarten, the songbook that initially contained “Good Morning To All,” was authorized to do this. Kind of. While Jessica had a direct claim of ownership over the melody of “Good Morning To All,” nobody actually knows who wrote the words to “Happy Birthday.”

I relied on Robert Brauneis’s 2010 paper “Copyright and the World’s Most Popular Song” because this issue is shockingly complicated. But there is little to no evidence that the Hill sisters composed the words of “Happy Birthday.” Because of that, Jessica Hill should not have been able to authorize publication of the song and claim ownership of it. “Happy Birthday” is a derivative work based on “Good Morning To All.” The Hill’s only had claim to the melody.

This did not stop the Hill family, the Clayton F. Summy Company, or its descendants from claiming ownership over “Happy Birthday.” In fact, it eventually became accepted that Patty and Mildred Hill wrote “Happy Birthday.” Because of that, the owners of the song began to enforce their copyright however they could.

Patty and Mildred Hill, the “composers” of “Happy Birthday”

By the 2000s, the song was generating millions of dollars per year. In certain years, the performance rights organization ASCAP claimed that “Happy Birthday” alone was responsible for 1% of its total yearly distributions. That’s wild given that ASCAP has millions of songs in their catalog.

But it’s not hard to understand why it was generating so much money. Anytime someone sings “Happy Birthday” in public, on the radio, in a movie, or on The Wendy Williams Show a fee must be paid to the owners of the “Happy Birthday” copyright. In the 1990s, there was even an effort to make the Girl Scouts pay a licensing fee for the song if it were sang on campsites. This failed, but there have been some strange side-effects of the enforcement. Many chain restaurants, for example, made up their own birthday songs to avoid having to pay a licensing fee.

You might be wondering how a song initially written in 1893 was still generating royalties in the 2000s. Part of the reason was that copyright terms were extended dramatically during the 20th century. Based on the 1935 publication of the song, the owners of “Happy Birthday” claimed that the song would not enter the public domain until 2030.

But people became suspect of the copyright claim to the song. In 2013, a class action lawsuit was filed against Warner Music, the current owner of the copyright, claiming that the song was actually in the public domain. The court eventually ruled that the 1935 copyright was just for a specific piano rendition of the song, not the underlying music and lyrics. Because the music had long ago entered the public domain, and the nobody was really sure who wrote the lyrics, “Happy Birthday” now belonged to the people. Warner had to pay $14 million in damages to those who had previously licensed the song.

Is it fun to rag on “Happy Birthday” because I don’t love the song? Sure. But that’s not really what makes me mad. My anger is based on the fact that giant corporations spent decades collecting royalties on a song that they didn’t own. It’s a good reminder of how intellectual property can be used nefariously, especially when terms last for such a long time.

