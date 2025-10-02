Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ande Flavelle's avatar
Ande Flavelle
4h

The worst part of happy birthday is when you hear a group of people singing it, say in a restaurant or even your own home. They’re usually meandering all over the place in terms of the melody and are often in different keys entirely.

About a year ago, I heard a group of people in a restaurant singing happy birthday to one of their friends there and it was incredible, everybody was on pitch, they had harmonized it beautifully, everything was perfect. So perfect in fact that I had to go over and congratulate them and they smiled and said “oh, we all sing together in a chorus.“ 😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Howard's avatar
John Howard
4h

As usual, you've written a great narrative. There are plenty of songs out there with questionable histories about their composers. Any chance you could investigate some of them for future columns?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture