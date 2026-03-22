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News from Inside the Music World

“Live Nation reaches settlement with DOJ in antitrust fight” by Yasmin Khorram (Politico)

Live Nation, the widely hated entertainment behemoth that owns Ticketmaster, has wiggled its way out of an antitrust lawsuit. Kind of. When Live Nation was trying to purchase Ticketmaster over a decade ago, economists and industry insiders warned that it would be bad for fans. The Obama administration still let it through.