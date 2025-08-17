Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJDeiboldt-The High Notes's avatar
AJDeiboldt-The High Notes
16h

It's been a thing forever that there's no word that rhymes with "orange" as well. I knew a guy who'd played in Roger Miller's (one of the great country songwriters but who many know as the voice and music behind the animated Ronin Hood movie) band and he told me that Roger said, "of course there's a word that rhymes with 'orange' and it's 'door hinge.'"

It also cracked me up that Xiu Xiu made a big to-do about pulling their music off Spotify by posting about it on... Instagram lol. I guess people forgot about the unauthorized psychological experiments Meta ran on its unsuspecting users and all the other shenanigans they've pulled over the years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
David Macli's avatar
David Macli
1d

Don't forget that in addition to "The Twist", chubby also was behind "Let's twist again"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture