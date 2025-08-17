If you enjoy this newsletter, consider pre-ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

Today's newsletter is link drop, meaning our monthly series for paid subscribers where I discuss art, news, and stories that have gotten me thinking and laughing in the last 30 days.

Music News to Keep an Eye One

“Is CBS Simulcast of VMAs the Final Blow to MTV?” by Tony Maglio (The Hollywood Reporter)

Though this story is a few months old, I’m sharing it now because the VMAs are fast approaching. Plus, I find the implications of MTV licensing their signature award show to another network fascinating. Of course, music hasn’t been a big part of their business model in decades, but this feels like a true death knell for the music business of yore.

“Sony Music Sues Napster Over Missed Royalty Payments” by Walden Green (Pitchfork)

Yes, Napster — the file-sharing service that reshaped the music business at the turn of the millenium — is still around, albeit in name only. The original Napster was shuttered in 2001, but the IP has changed hands a bunch of times. Now, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) is suing the regular old streaming service called Napster for not paying royalties. This is part of a larger trend of lawsuits from SME and the other major labels.

Of course, the biggest are related to AI-music platforms, but SME has also sued the shoe company DSW for using their music on TikTok without licenses. I suspect lawsuits of this kind will become more common as major labels function more as investment vehicles for older intellectual property rather than ushering in the next generation of talent.

“Universal Music Group Files for U.S. Public Offering” by Francesca Regalado (The New York Times)

Speaking of the financialization of the major labels, Universal Music Group (UMG) said it will go public in the United States. Already traded in Europe, this move was driven by Bill Ackman, the activist investor behind Pershing Square, who owns a large stake in UMG.

Like I said, music as finance is par for the course now. According to Bloomberg, a company called Recognition Music Groups is now selling hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds back by music copyrights that they own. Expect things like this to continue over the next decade.

Music History to Write Home About

Hard-rocking, hard-living legend Ozzy Osbourne died since my last link drop. In the wake of his death, lots of fascinating anecdotes were shared, like how his favorite Beatles’ song was “She Loves You” or that he speculated in his autobiography that his tombstone would read the following:

Ozzy Osbourne, born 1948

Died, whenever

He bit the head off a bat

The Prince of Darkness was onto something. The New York Times actually closed his obituary with that line. Still, my favorite thing that I came across in the wake of Osbourne’s death was Black Sabbath covering the rock ‘n’ roll classic “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1970. It’s a good reminder that the road from early rock to hard rock is not that long.

Musical satirist and mathematician Tom Lehrer also died since our last link drop. Though Lehrer’s music meant much less to me than Ozzy’s, I also came across this great anecdote about him in the wake of his death. Here’s a fun anecdote recounted by The Economist just a few years ago:

When 2 Chainz, a rapper, asked to sample “The Old Dope Peddler” in one of his tracks, Mr. Lehrer was keen to help. “I grant you motherfuckers permission to do this,” he supposedly answered. “Please give my regards to Mr. Chainz, or may I call him 2?”

I also respect Mr. Lehrer because instead of milking every last dollar out of his intellectual property, he put a disclaimer on his website at some point that said anybody could use any of his music or lyrics without permission.

I recently came across the fact that Disney originally intended for the vultures in The Jungle Book to be voiced by The Beatles. John Lennon detested the idea, but you can still see how the vultures mop-top haircuts were lifted from the Liverpudlians.

On August 11, the Twitter account UberFacts tweeted, “There’s no word in English that rhymes with ‘silver.’” People began tagging rapper Eminem in response to the post. The famed rhymer actually responded a day later:

More Music News to Keep an Eye One

“Chubby Checker Waited 39 Years to Get Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here's Why He's Skipping the Ceremony” by Rachel DeSantis (People)

Earlier this year, I bemoaned Chubby Checker being nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Well, he got in. Despite complaining for years that he wasn’t being taken seriously — including a bizarre letter published to his website in 2001 (see below) — he now says he isn’t showing up to the ceremony. Rescind the invitation! “The Twist” is an important song but not that important.

“Xiu Xiu to Pull Music From Spotify” by Matthew Strauss (Pitchfork)

Despite the continued growth of the platform, many artists, especially those in the rock-sphere, detest Spotify and its CEO, Daniel Ek. Xiu Xiu recently joined Deerhoof and King Gizzard in removing their music from the platform. While most criticism around the platform is focused on the payment model, this particular chorus of voices is concerned about Ek’s investment in military technology. I don’t expect this to lead to a mass exodus. If the industry wants to resolve their royalty disputes, a more sweeping change is needed rather than just protesting Spotify. The economics on every platform are basically the same!

“HUNTR/X’s ‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100” by Gary Trust (Billboard)

“Golden” (a song by animated K-pop group HUNTR/X from the popular Netflix show KPop Demon Hunters) is sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming only the 9th song by a Korean act to get to number one. Furthermore, HUNTR/X joins The Chipmunks, The Archies and the cast of Encanto as the 4th animated group to make it to music’s promised land.

Online Posts That Gave Me Life

