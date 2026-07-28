Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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K J's avatar
K J
1d

wow much thanks Al Kooper BSnT then had to leave Got a pic of him a little high in the village Great artist Still enjoy his music!!!

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Ken de Poto's avatar
Ken de Poto
1d

Al kooper at 3 is insane

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
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