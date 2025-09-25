Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Dennis P Waters
3h

In the mid-60s WLS in Chicago (with practically a nationwide signal) had a Sunday night show where they played the top hits in England that week. IIRC a deejay from there (Radio Caroline?) was involved, but I could be hallucinating. I remember being struck by the number of songs that were big there but not here. Keep on Running by the Spencer Davis Group comes to mind. I went out of my way to special-order that one. Took weeks for my local record store to get it. And so much Cliff Richard! And how could one forget Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick, & Tich? I certainly haven't.....

The Blockhead Chronicles
3hEdited

In the ‘70s and early ‘80s, my brother and I used to xerox (word used deliberately) the Hot 100 at our library so we could get ahead of AT40 and Casey Kasem when it aired in our market. While doing so, I noticed Showaddywaddy at the top of the Billboard UK charts. I asked a British friend of mine who they were and he just rolled his eyes.

Similarly, I ran across Slade and Mud in Joseph Murrells’ “Book of Golden Discs” and had no idea what they sounded like until college because it’s not like you could easily get their records in the US. Same for the Move, though they had the ELO/Jeff Lynne connection.

Fascinating stuff!

