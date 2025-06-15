Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie's avatar
Jamie
1d

fascinating piece. Some of those markets you can bet on are pretty dystopian!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hugh Jones's avatar
Hugh Jones
2d

Fascinating indeed. And slightly creepy. . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture