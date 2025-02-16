After a busy month, exclusive content for paid subscribers is back on Can’t Get Much Higher. Here is this month’s link drop, the series where where I discuss art, news, and stories that have gotten me thinking and laughing in the last 30 days. This month, we talk about a Lou Reed’s music theory, detecting AI songs, crazy YouTube comments, and so much more.

Musical History to Write Home About

With the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live upon us, the sketch show’s social media team has been sharing tons of great clips. This memorable clip sees many musicians who have played on the show trying to remember the theme music. Stick around for Jack White’s comical (but correct) answer.

After film legend David Lynch died, there was an outpouring of love for his work on Twitter. While I read this praise, I was reminded that the MIDI notation for the musical theme to Lynch’s Twin Peaks actually looked like two peaks. Apparently, when composer Angelo Badalamenti showed this to the filmmaker, he just started shouting, “It’s cosmic! It’s cosmic! It’s cosmic!”

Lou Reed had a penchant for stripping songs down to their bear bones. That’s why I wasn’t surprised when I came across this (possibly apocryphal) quote from him.

Musical Trends to Keep an Eye On

“Deezer deploys cutting-edge AI detection tool for music streaming” by Jade Bernet (Deezer Newsroom)

Popular online streaming service Deezer reported that 10,000 tracks, or nearly 10% of daily uploads, are “fully AI generated tracks.” Thankfully, Deezer sees this as an issue, so they’ve built tools to try to detect these tracks. Here’s what CEO Alexis Lanternier said about A.I. generated music: