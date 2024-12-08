Spotify Does Video, OpenAI Goes to Court, and David Lynch Refuses Therapy: Link Drop
The news, podcasts, albums, and ephemera that I've enjoyed in the last month.
Can’t Get Much Higher’s link drop is a monthly series for paid subscribers where I discuss art, news, and stories that have gotten me thinking and laughing in the last 30 days. This month, we talk about a bunch of Paramore’s crazy merchandise idea, the revival of the ringtone, Billy Corgan’s bald head, and so much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Can't Get Much Higher to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.