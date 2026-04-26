When I was rounding up music stories a few months ago, I decided to rank my favorite Beatles covers. My list led to scores of comments and emails with other suggestions. Because I didn’t have an interview to share this week, I wanted to round-up some of those comments for your listening pleasure.

As always, if you enjoy this newsletter, check out my book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music that I wrote as I spent years listening to every number one hit in history.

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“Day Tripper - Live” by Otis Redding

“I think of Otis Redding covering ‘Day Tripper.’ In addition to being a great cover, there are the added elements that (1) the bass line in ‘Drive My Car’ reportedly borrowed from Redding’s ‘Respect.’ So the Beatles were aware of his music and (2) Otis Redding at age 25 performing his version live in London in 1967 feels like a clear statement of his own confidence in feeling like he could go toe-to-toe with The Beatles” - NickS (WA)

“Strawberry Fields Forever’“ by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

“Your list has a number of my favorite Beatles covers, but my personal favorite is by the Argentinian band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. Their 1995 Rey Azúcar was produced by Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth, and they wrangled Debbie Harry to feature on this ska-flavored take on ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’” - mrhonorama

“A Day in the Life” by Wes Montgomery

“Wes Montgomery’s version of ‘A Day In The Life’ is superb. Wes was widely disparaged by jazz classicist critics for covering 1960s pop and rock tunes produced by Creed Taylor, but I hear the signature tone and musicality in those records, and it fits together perfectly. The Creed Taylor arrangement of “Day In The Life” is faithful to the drama of the original.” - DC Reade