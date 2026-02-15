Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Ivie's avatar
Jonathan Ivie
4h

Uncle George with the quote!!!

Reply
Share
Growroom Productions's avatar
Growroom Productions
4h

You touched on so much in this post. Great job! The Chet Atkins Beatles cover album is a favorite. Definitely his versions of Michelle and Things We Said Today. Stevie Wonder's We Can Work it Out should be included as well. Other favorites are Jimmy McGriff and Junior Parker doing Oh Darling, Marcia Griffith's rocksteady version of Don't Let Me Down, Ray Charles' Eleanor Rigby, Nina Simone Revolution and pretty much any track by Jose Feliciano.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture